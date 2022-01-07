ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Yet another lost Broncos season deserves yet another Chiefs blowout

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18KESL_0dfkn8Q700
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) struggles for yardage as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

Week 18 Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Broncos (7-9), Empower Field at Mile High, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Offense

During a 12-game losing skid vs. the Chiefs, Denver’s issue hasn’t been stopping Patrick Mahomes. It’s been keeping up. The Broncos averaged only 15.8 points in those 12 games. Oh, it’s been worse of late: Denver’s averaged 10 points in the last five matchups with Kansas City. Ten points. Total.

Advantage: Chiefs

Defense

If you are forced to watch this one with a Chiefs fan, two precautions must be taken. One, hide all the food in your house. Two, respect their level of postseason anxiety knowing the Chiefs are 1-4 against teams currently in the AFC playoffs. K.C.’s “D” struggles vs. good offensive teams.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

Broncos Country loves sweating Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense. Is it too much to ask the Broncos to copy Kansas City’s special teams as well? K.C.’s special teams operation is uncanny again, ranking in the top six in five major statistical categories. They do everything well.

Advantage: Chiefs

Coaching

If the Broncos move on from Vic Fangio, the next candidates should interview the Broncos as much as the Broncos should interview them. Who’s going to be the owner? Who picks the quarterback? There are enough major unknowns that Denver will be down the list of desirable coaching stops in 2022.

Advantage: Chiefs

Intangibles

The Chiefs are playing for a No. 1 seed. The Broncos are playing for diddly squat. Here's hoping Denver moves on from Kareem Jackson, Shelby Harris, Melvin Gordon and Kyle Fuller, among others. None have proven to be winners. Chiefs should roll. Broncos should clean house.

Advantage: Chiefs

Klee’s prediction: Chiefs (minus-11) 36, Broncos 13 (Straight-up record: 8-7; ATS: 7-8)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Klee
Chicago Tribune

It’s time for a change — but what will happen at Halas Hall? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost their final game to finish the season 6-11.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games, finishing the 2021 season at 6-11 with a 31-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. 1. This was the Bears’ first losing season since 2017, and the two NFC North rivals appear to be in similar positions. It’s expected the Bears will fire coach Matt Nagy after four seasons, one division title, two ...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos next head coach: 10 potential candidates

DENVER — It's the beginning of a new era for the Broncos, after they officially fired head coach Vic Fangio on Sunday. Fangio, who spent three seasons as the Broncos' head coach, was informed Sunday morning he would not be returning for a fourth season. That means General Manager George Paton will lead his first coaching search as an NFL GM, hoping to get the Broncos back to the playoffs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc#Broncos Special#Broncos Country#Chiefs Coaching#Broncos 13 Lrb#Ats
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach. That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

BOSTON (CBS) — The regular season hasn’t even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy. That team is the Denver Broncos, who requested permission to chat with Mayo on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Considering the Patriots are in the middle of preparations for a Wild Card tilt with the Buffalo Bills, we’ll see if that request is granted or denied — or told to wait for a week or two. Denver has an opening after firing Vic Fangio on Sunday after he...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

George Paton poised to lead first coaching search as Broncos general manager

DENVER — Nearly a year ago — 360 days to be exact — George Paton was hired as the Broncos’ general manager. Over the past year, Paton has made several moves to change the trajectory of the Broncos organization. He signed safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris to long-term deals, traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, drafted an impressive rookie class, traded away Bronco legend Von Miller mid-season, and rewarded receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick with contract extensions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Melvin Gordon savors possible last moments in Broncos uniform

DENVER — Running back Melvin Gordon knows that Saturday could have been his last day in a Broncos uniform. An impending free agent, Gordon's future in Denver is up in the air. He tried to make the most of it, savoring every moment at Empower Field on Saturday in case it was indeed his last time as a member of the home team. He got emotional as he left the field, even gifting a pair of cleats to a young fan. ...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Drew Lock showed improvements, but Broncos missing an elite quarterback

DENVER — Broncos coach Vic Fangio thought Drew Lock played his best game on Saturday. But it still wasn't enough. And the one thing separating the Broncos and the rest of the AFC West is an elite quarterback, Fangio said, all but spelling it out that Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are likely not the future. "Those other three teams have top-shelf quarterbacks, which is obvious to everybody," Fangio said referring...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos subplots: Vic Fangio explains decision to kick fourth-quarter field goal

DENVER — The Broncos (7-10) crumbled in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs (12-5) Saturday, losing their season finale 28-24. Here are the subplots from the game: Fangio's decision to kick. Trailing 28-21 with 4:41 left to play, coach Vic Fangio decided to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and 9 from the Chiefs' 13-yard-line. Needing a touchdown regardless, some questioned why Fangio didn't go...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos GM George Paton not focused on future quarterback just yet: 'We're focused on the coach'

DENVER — For George Paton, finding the Broncos' next head coach is his top priority. The Broncos general manager is about to embark on his first head coaching search, after firing Vic Fangio Sunday morning. But that's not the only thing he's tasked with fixing this offseason. He and the Broncos also need a quarterback — a problem the organization has faced since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2015-16. The Broncos have had 11 different starting quarterbacks in the past six years, and none of them...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from the Broncos' 28-24 loss to the Chiefs

DENVER — The Broncos (7-10) lost their season finale 28-24 Saturday to the Chiefs (12-5). Here are three takeaways from the game:. Winning 21-20 with under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, running back Melvin Gordon had one of the most costly fumbles of his career. At...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy