Volatility is a two way street. It can be an investor’s friend or foe, depending on the direction. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has the type of investment track record to demonstrate this point well. Her firm’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has returned 23.5% annually since its original launch in 2014—trouncing the S&P 500’s 14.6% annualized return over the same period. But it’s also been a rollercoaster ride to get there.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO