GEHS Class of 1972 50th Reunion

The Greenbrier East High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th Class Reunion for this summer, June 24-25, 2022. The planning committee wants to invite all of the class’s members, but we’re missing addresses for several people. Are you in that class? Or know someone who is? If you would like to add names to the contact list, please send them to Ethel Detch at edetch@comcast.net