ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

15 Low-Carb Ground Beef Recipes That Are Fast and Family Pleasing

By Ita Mac Airt
Allrecipes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for low-carb dinner ideas using ground beef? We've got all the inspiration you need in...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ground Beef#Pleasing#Peppers#Food Drink#Asian
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
EatingWell

18 Winter Casseroles That Will Be On the Dinner Table in an Hour or Less

There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Copycat Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi

Plump, succulent shrimp…al dente pasta twirled around a fork…creamy garlic sauce dripping from crisp asparagus pieces and juicy tomatoes. You’re not dreaming. You’re not at a fancy bistro. You’re at home enjoying a homemade helping of Olive Garden shrimp scampi. This spot-on copycat recipe comes together in under 30 minutes!
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

10 Terrific Tuna Salad Recipes

If you're searching for a quick and healthy lunch, look no further than tuna salad. Easy to throw together and great cold, these tuna salad recipes can be prepped over the weekend and served for simple meals throughout the week. Serve a scoop with crackers, over salad greens, or tucked into bread with all your favorite sandwich toppings.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy