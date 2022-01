Editor’s Note: This story has been added to since it was originally posted. Teachers can leave a strong mark on those they encounter in the world, some teachers more than others. Ric Saborio was one of those teachers. His death Dec. 28 sent reverberations through the East Greenwich community, where he lived and taught, even though he hadn’t taught in nine years. Ric’s teaching career was cut short in 2012, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Surgery and treatment for the tumor caused memory and other cognitive difficulties so a return to the classroom was not possible.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 11 DAYS AGO