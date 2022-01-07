ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and...

BBC

Tigray conflict: Ethiopia frees rebel leaders in Christmas amnesty

Ethiopia's government says it will free several prominent opposition figures as the country marks Orthodox Christmas. Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the government was making the move in a bid to achieve national reconciliation and to promote "unity". Leaders of the rebel Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF)...
