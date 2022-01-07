What differentiates successful security operations?

Building a food delivery fleet of hundreds of robots is like teaching math to third graders. Their ability to learn and interact with their surroundings emotionally is a work in progress, but the sky is the limit. If carried out well, growth and success are very likely. Since starting in 2017, we’ve been scaling robotic technology to create smart cities while demonstrating to the general public and investors the extraordinary potential of the latest technological advances. Not only was company culture and automation important, but setting boundaries and acknowledging the difficulties of the competitive tech space are key to success. Most importantly, some of the most progressive companies deliberately take on employees with track records reflecting both failure and success as failing is an essential part of growth. So if your fintech launch doesn’t go to plan or SaaS doesn’t gain traction, however painful it may be to let go and move on, you’re not alone. Almost 60% of startups pivot by changing their business plan. With plans to grow tenfold next year and expand our team, this is what I’ve learned about scaling operations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO