This black and gold box admittedly has appeal, but it might make you think twice about bringing it outside. Long gone are the days when speakers were expected to be nothing more than big black boxes with one or two circles that throb to the beat. Thanks to revolutions in manufacturing, audio technology, and product design, speakers today come in all shapes and sizes that are often designed with specific use cases and setups in mind. Some, for example, are meant to disappear into the background, while others demand to be put on display. Still, others are made to rough it out in the great outdoors, and this rather striking speaker doesn’t seem to fit that bill.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO