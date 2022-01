Dating is hard at the best of times, but throw a pandemic into the mix and things become even more complicated – but plenty of singletons are holding out hope that 2022 is the year they get lucky in love.According to a study by dating app happn, a third of Millennials and Generation Z are looking for love this year, with 37 per cent of them wanting a relationship and 32 per cent looking for marriage.The research also revealed what single people are prioritising in a partner, with 40 per cent looking for a caring partner and 61 per cent...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO