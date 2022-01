Cold weather has arrived and we hope to have enough ice thickness to skate on the temporary Rink inside the Taylor Park tennis courts and on the Taylor Park Pond. If the ice is thick enough for skating, a green flag will be displayed. If the ice is not safe, a red flag will be displayed. The flag for the POND ice is on the front of the Bauer Community Center building. The flag for the RINK ice is on the tennis court fence. When ice skating on the pond, only skate inside the yellow ropes and not past them as areas beyond the rope are dangerous and unsafe. Skating is at your own risk as the areas are not always supervised.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO