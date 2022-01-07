Excelsior announce 2022 roster, return to NYC

Evil Geniuses announced their Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster for the 2022 Amateur League of Legends season. The team consists of the following:. The best part about Evil Geniuses in 2021 was how their talent pipeline worked. At the start of 2020, Danny, Tomio, and Srtty were all on the Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster. In the year since, Danny got promoted to the LCS while Tomio and Srtty got the Academy spot. This isn’t even mentioning SkyTec who joined halfway through the year and got promoted to Academy as well. Evil Geniuses Prodigies has consistently put out amazing talent that has been promoted. Who would have guessed giving young talented players proper coaching could make them good?

