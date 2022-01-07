ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior announce 2022 roster, return to NYC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Excelsior revealed their overhauled roster for the 2022 Overwatch League season on Friday while also announcing the organization is returning to New York. NYXL spent last year in South Korea competing in the East region due to issues...

dexerto.com

Cloud9 release controversial video announcing 2022 LCS Academy roster

Cloud9’s 2022 LCS Academy roster announcement has been turning heads on Twitter, but not for entirely the right reasons. The video features head coach Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare explaining the team’s choices regarding their Academy and LCS rosters. Notably, the decision that veteran AD Carry and multi-time Worlds attendee Jesper ‘Zven’ Svenningsen will not be a starting member of either the Academy or the LCS roster.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sources: Munchkin returns to Crazy Raccoon Valorant roster

South Korean Valorant player Sang-Beom ‘Munchkin’ Byron has been re-signed by Crazy Raccoon, sources have told Dexerto. With the off-season in full swing, Crazy Raccoon’s roster for the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour is starting to take shape. After a slew of changes that saw every player except Yusuke ‘neth’ Matsuda removed from the squad, Crazy Raccoon have decided to re-sign Munchkin, one of the team’s best players in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
buffalonynews.net

Long-time Na'Vi player flamie joins 1WIN

Egor "flamie" Vasilyev has a new home, with 1WIN announcing Monday that it has signed the 24-year-old Russian. flamie spent six years with Natus Vincere, but had been inactive since leaving the organization in the fall after six years. He was benched from the main roster last April in favor of Valeriy "B1T" Vakhovski.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster Announced for 2022

Evil Geniuses announced their Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster for the 2022 Amateur League of Legends season. The team consists of the following:. The best part about Evil Geniuses in 2021 was how their talent pipeline worked. At the start of 2020, Danny, Tomio, and Srtty were all on the Evil Geniuses Prodigies Roster. In the year since, Danny got promoted to the LCS while Tomio and Srtty got the Academy spot. This isn’t even mentioning SkyTec who joined halfway through the year and got promoted to Academy as well. Evil Geniuses Prodigies has consistently put out amazing talent that has been promoted. Who would have guessed giving young talented players proper coaching could make them good?
VIDEO GAMES

