Fashion Friday – activewear trends from Galleria Dallas

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will be in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Tuesday, as he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee in his renomination hearing. Coming just one day ahead of a Consumer Price Index reading that is expected to show a sky-high 7 percent annualized inflation rate, the hearing is likely to be dominated by the topic of fast-rising prices and how the Fed plans to respond.

