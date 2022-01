Team Reptile has shared a new Bomb Rush Cyberfunk movestyle teaser trailer, revealing skateboards and BMX bikes will be available in-game alongside its signature skating. “As you know BRC is a game about the street,” said game director Dion Koster. “Wherever you are from, chances are you grew up going out to the local skatepark, scratching your name on the bins at school or hanging out at the mall, dancing, before heading back home to do some extreme tricks in your favorite video game. Maybe it got you to the point that you are now hitting up the big spots in your own way! Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a big street culture symphony of these feelings. In that spirit I have decided to include skateboarding, BMX and inline skating in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO