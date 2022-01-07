ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Is A Fully-Realized Cinematic Triumph

By editorial standards
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we last encountered The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye on his 2020 opus After Hours, he was stumbling around Vegas’ seedy, neon-lit streets with a maniacal smile and stone-cold demeanor. The project took his hedonistic ponderings to cinematic and existential new levels, questioning his dealings with drugs, sex, and celebrity through his...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

The Weeknd Delivers The ‘Dawn FM’ Tracklist

Time is drawing closer to the release of The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. In preparation for this moment in his journey, the Toronto native has offered the tracklist for his 16-song album. As expected, the project will include contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Lil’ Wayne, Quincy Jones and even Jim Carey.
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd Doubles Down on the ‘80s and Even Michael Jackson on the Upbeat ‘Dawn FM’: Album Review

The Weeknd’s music has always been based around a combination of light and darkness, as the truth-in-advertising title of his 2015 sophomore full-length album, “The Beauty Behind the Madness,” stated — love and hate, happiness and anger, hope and despair, and any number of other complimentary/ contradictory, yin-and-yang elements. That combination reached a new and unintended level when his last album, the blockbuster “After Hours,” was released on March 20, 2020 — just as the horrors of the pandemic became inescapable — and for many people it’s difficult to hear even that album’s most beautiful songs without feeling the chill...
MUSIC
Register Citizen

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the writer and co-director of Uncut Gems, to be a part of his world. Here are five key takeaways from our first listens to Dawn FM.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Releasing New Album Dawn FM This Week

The Weeknd has announced a new album. Dawn FM is out this Friday, January 7. Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, and, mysteriously, the actor Jim Carrey feature on the record. Check out the trailer below. In a message he posted on Instagram last...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Unveils "Dawn FM" Album Cover

The dawn is coming... On Monday (January 3), Toronto-based recording artist The Weeknd announced that he would be closing this week by releasing his new studio album, titled Dawn FM. The body of work has been in the works for the last year, following the release of the extremely successful After Hours. Last night, Abel informed his fans that he would be sharing the album cover artwork on Tuesday morning. He did exactly that, unveiling the official artwork for Dawn FM on Instagram.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Livestream

To accompany the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has announced an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Canadian crooner is set to drop his newest mixtape on January 7, a follow-up to his March 2020 album, After Hours. The artist took to Instagram to announce his partnership with Amazon Music to give fans the maximum experience to enjoy the album. In a statement, The Weeknd explained, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.” Previously, the singer also announced that the project will be a “sonic experience” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#103 5 Dawn Fm#Dawn Fm
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Announcement Spawns Memes Aplenty

Over the course of six full-length albums, The Weeknd has gone from zero to 100 — literally. The crooner is entering an aged new era with Dawn FM, set to release on January 7. As revealed in a series of album teasers posted to Instagram, the artist is going gray for the next chapter of his musical career.
MUSIC
hot96.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Fans Freak Out Over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ On Twitter

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM today (January 7), days after unveiling a one-minute trailer, which featured actor Jim Carrey and teased “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The album features Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Fans have well-received the new album on Twitter. See what they had to say below.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

Jim Carrey Not Only Steals But Is the Show on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

When the Weeknd released the trailer for his new album Dawn FM at the beginning of the week, it came with a carefully curated list of skilled collaborators: rappers Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator, experimental-electronic composer Oneohtrix Point Never, and super-producer Quincy Jones. Oh, and Jim Carrey, too. It wasn’t quite a surprise that Abel Tesfaye, who’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world as the Weeknd, worked with the comedian. For one, they’re neighbors in Los Angeles, where they enjoy messing with telescopes from their respective balconies (as, apparently, rich people do). On top of that, Carrey is one of the Weeknd’s heroes — the musician has chalked his long-standing interest in film up to Carrey’s The Mask, which he said was the first movie he ever saw in theaters. They’re even both originally from Toronto!
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

After announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday. Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This new album serves “as a byproduct of — and answer to — that turmoil,” according to Apple Music.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

First Week Album Projections for The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Are Here

The first week album projections for The Weeknd‘s latest album, Dawn FM, are in. According to HITS Daily Double, the 16-track record is expected to earn somewhere between 150,000 to 170,000 units in its first week without any physical products. In comparison, its predecessor After Hours earned 444,000 album units in its first week including 275,000 in pure album sales.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: The Weeknd – Dawn FM

In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How to Watch the Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ Livestream on Amazon Music

The countdown is on for the Weeknd fans waiting to tune into Dawn FM. To support the release of his newest album, the singer has announced a livestream event called “103.5 Dawn FM,” which is scheduled to air today, January 6th, on the Amazon Music app and its Twitch channel. STREAM THE WEEKND’S 103.5 DAWN FM LIVESTREAM HERE “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time,” the Weeknd said of his highly anticipated project in a release. The livestream will be broadcast from “somewhere in...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy