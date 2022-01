While it once again started ugly, the Buccaneers rebounded in the second half to secure a happy ending to their most successful regular season in franchise history. Tampa lit up the Carolina Panthers in the final two quarters, outscoring them 31-10, to post the team-best 13th win. They got a little help from the San Francisco 49ers just a few minutes after the clock hit zeroes, as the latter knocked off the Los Angeles Rams and helped the Bucs into the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO