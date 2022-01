All may not be well at the camp of Coinbase, the first crypto exchange company to go public, as fresh reports of insider selling to the tune of millions of dollars worth of $COIN shares have now saturated the crypto media space. This would make for the third time allegations of insider selling are hurled against Coinbase. Back in 2017, the company was accused of aiding the rush for the then launched Bitcoin rival, Bitcoin Cash ($BCH) after news of its debut on the platform leaked to the public before launch day, driving prices as high as $8000.

