2022 Annual Meeting of the HOD: Speakers' updates overview

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) announced today that they are canceling the in-person annual meeting scheduled for this month in Houston, Texas citing ongoing pandemic concerns. The 102nd Annual Meeting consisting of sessions, town hall meetings, short courses, posters, exhibits, and side meetings are going completely virtual this year. However, the 21st Annual AMS Student Conference will remain a hybrid meeting, where attendees can participate in-person or remotely January 22-23. In a statement released today, the AMS wrote, “The 2022 Overall Planning Committee and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment at the conference in Houston for those who felt the risk level was acceptable. However, with the growing surge of the Omicron variant (which is projected to peak at the same time as our annual meeting), we have had a growing number of key individuals and organizations (volunteers, staff, presenters, attendees, vendors, universities, and government organizations) needed to support and contribute to the quality of the in-person meeting opt to participate in the Annual Meeting remotely. It is now clear that we will not have the critical mass of on-site expertise to run the in-person component nor the attendance to provide a quality in-person meeting up to the level that we have all come to expect. Therefore we have come to the difficult conclusion to focus our attention and resources on an all-virtual Annual Meeting and hybrid Student Conference.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO