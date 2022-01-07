ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Annual Meeting of the HOD: Speakers' updates overview

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Annual Meeting of the House of Delegates will be held June 11-15, 2022....

www.ama-assn.org

wevv.com

Annual "Meet Your Legislators" Meetings To Begin Again in 2022

Evansville's Annual "Meet Your Legislators" meetings will begin again in 2022. This event is sponsored by League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana, The Evansville Public Library, and other local organizations. The hopes of these meetings are to encourage active participation in government by influencing public policy through education and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
aaas.org

THE 2022 AAAS ANNUAL MEETING WILL CONVENE ONLINE

We have made the difficult decision to forego the in-person component of the AAAS Annual Meeting in Philadelphia and convert to an entirely virtual convening. Before the live event on February 17-20, be on the lookout for pre-released Spotlight Videos, highlighting the work of individual panelists. This is certainly not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AMA

Proceedings of the November 2021 Special Meeting of the House of Delegates

The Proceedings of the American Medical Association's November 2021 Special Meeting of the House of Delegates are posted in sections as they become available. The Proceedings are not official until approved by the House of Delegates at the June 2022 House of Delegates meeting and are subject to correction until that time. Corrections may be sent to [email protected].
SCIENCE
Sandusky Register

Humane society hosting annual meeting

PORT CLINTON — The Humane Society of Ottawa County will host its annual meeting in the second week of January. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton. There will be a general election...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
Bandera Bulletin

Farm Bureau leaders attend annual meeting

Bandera County Farm Bureau President Booker Young and his wife, Connie, attended the 88th Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) Annual Meeting Dec. 3-5 in Corpus Christi. They joined nearly 700 voting delegates from County Farm Bureaus across the state to discuss the latest agricultural issues, including livestock, private property rights and foreign ownership of agricultural land; the recognition of top county Farm Bureaus, their leaders and individuals who make a difference in agriculture and Texas; and evaluation of the organization’s policies.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Sets Meetings on Annual Action Plan

The City of Danville Community Development Block Grant Program has scheduled meetings next month seeking public input on its 2022 Annual Action Plan. The City is expecting to receive just over one-million dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to carry out its 2022 plan. In order to get the funds, the City must develop a Consolidated Plan every 5 years and an Annual Action Plan that documents priorities and goals for the program.
DANVILLE, IL
foodsafetynews.com

IAFP 2022 annual meeting, symposiums scheduled in Pittsburgh

The International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) 2022 Annual Meeting is set for July 31-Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh, PA. The IAFP annual conference provides attendees with information on current and emerging food safety issues; the latest science, innovative solutions to new and recurring problems; and the opportunity to network with thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe. Set in various locations throughout North America, this event has grown over the years to become the leading food safety conference worldwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bonnersferryherald.com

Boundary County Historical Society’s annual meeting

BONNERS FERRY — Boundary County Historical Society’s annual meeting will be held at the Boundary County Museum, which is Portrait Hall, 7229 Main St., on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Area residents are invited to come learn about all of the activities taking place at the museum.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
News Break
Politics
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

TSEP announces 2022 annual meeting

This week, the Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership announced the date of their annual meeting, where hundreds community and business leaders join to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the previous year of work. The event, themed “Passion and Progress,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Camden...
TIFFIN, OH
naturalresourcereport.com

Ag update: Capitol upheaval over Speaker step-down

The New Year is off to a busy start already with major political updates this week. First, Senate President Peter Courtney announced that he will retire at the end of this year (meaning a vacancy next year in his Senate seat and the Senate Presidency). Speaker of the House Tina Kotek contradicted her prior position by announcing her resignation before next month’s legislative session to focus on her campaign for Governor. In related Gubernatorial news, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan determined that New York Times Columnist, Nicolas Kristoff, is ineligible to run because he voted in New York in 2020. Kristoff is likely to appeal the decision to the courts.
OREGON STATE
Mount Airy News

Chamber’s Annual Meeting sets the table for 2022

Dr. Swanson Richards, a former chair of the chamber, Citizen of the Year honoree, and President of Surry Community College will be the keynote speaker. Connie Hamlin of RidgeCrest will be introduced as the new chair of the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Meeting. For the Mount...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kennett.pa.us

Annual Organizational Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of Kennett Township Chester County, Pennsylvania, will hold its annual organization meeting on Monday January 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM to organize as required by Section 602 of the Second-Class Township Code. The Board of Supervisors may take action on any business that comes before the Board. This will be a hybrid meeting offered in person at 801 Burrows Run Road, Chadds Ford, PA or online via Zoom. The Zoom link will be available at www.kennett.pa 24 hours prior to the meeting and the recording of the meeting will be available on the website the day after the meeting.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
rhinotimes.com

Speakers Slam Mask Mandate At Commissioners Meeting

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners only allowed 10 “speakers from the floor” at the board’s completely virtual Jan. 6 regular meeting – but that was enough for the public to get its message across to the commissioners. Usually, speakers who address the board address a...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
weatherboy.com

American Meteorological Society Cancels In-Person Annual Meeting

The American Meteorological Society (AMS) announced today that they are canceling the in-person annual meeting scheduled for this month in Houston, Texas citing ongoing pandemic concerns. The 102nd Annual Meeting consisting of sessions, town hall meetings, short courses, posters, exhibits, and side meetings are going completely virtual this year. However, the 21st Annual AMS Student Conference will remain a hybrid meeting, where attendees can participate in-person or remotely January 22-23. In a statement released today, the AMS wrote, “The 2022 Overall Planning Committee and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment at the conference in Houston for those who felt the risk level was acceptable. However, with the growing surge of the Omicron variant (which is projected to peak at the same time as our annual meeting), we have had a growing number of key individuals and organizations (volunteers, staff, presenters, attendees, vendors, universities, and government organizations) needed to support and contribute to the quality of the in-person meeting opt to participate in the Annual Meeting remotely. It is now clear that we will not have the critical mass of on-site expertise to run the in-person component nor the attendance to provide a quality in-person meeting up to the level that we have all come to expect. Therefore we have come to the difficult conclusion to focus our attention and resources on an all-virtual Annual Meeting and hybrid Student Conference.”
HOUSTON, TX
pdjnews.com

Alan Avery guest speaker at American Legion meeting

Alan Avery from OK2A, Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, recently spoke to Perry’s American Legion Unit 53 on OK2A’s purpose and why he is the Noble County Coordinator for the program. He is seen above at left with American Legion Unit 53 Commander Tina Kilmer.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
thesunpapers.com

Voorhees Township hosts annual reorganization meeting

The Voorhees committee had its first official meeting of 2022 on Jan. 4, a virtual reorganization session that was supposed to be the first in person gathering in more than a year until an area COVID spike. The meeting began with Mayor Michael Mignogna congratulating Township Administrator Larry Spellman as...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ

