Public Safety

UN condemns 'Horrific' killing of two Journalists burned alive in Haiti: Spokesman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations condemns the murder of two journalists who were burned alive by a gang in Haiti, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on...

Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
State
New York State
The Independent

Dominican agents detain Haiti presidential slaying suspect

Authorities in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press on Monday that they have detained a key suspect in the killing of Haiti’s president with help from the U.S. government.An official not allowed to speak publicly about the case said Rodolphe Jaar was being handled as a U.S. prisoner and was arrested under instruction by U.S. authorities.The official said Jaar was arrested Friday when he tried to enter the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti Jaar has not been formally charged. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney or would be extradited to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Two Haitian journalists killed by gang outside Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Two Haitian journalists were killed Thursday on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince after suspected gang members opened fire on a group of reporters who had arrived to interview the leader of a rival gang, according to a police official and local media. The two slain journalists...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Haiti’s Ti Makak Gang Shoots, Burns 2 Journalists Alive in Port-au-Prince; Third Journalist Escapes Savage Attack

Two journalists en route to interview the leader of a rival gang in Haiti were killed by members of the Ti Makak group on Thursday. According to reports, one of the journalists was savagely shot by the members of the Ti Makak gang before he was burned alive. His identity, as well as the identity of the other journalist, were confirmed by authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

UN chief condemns violence against Sudan protesters: Spokesman

New York [US], January 4 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence against demonstrators in Sudan protesting the military takeover of power and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, Sputnik reported citing UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric statement on Monday (local time). According to the news agency, the Central...
PROTESTS
cmc.edu

Journalists Killed in 2021

The figure represents one of the lowest death tolls since the IFJ began publishing annual reports on journalists killed in work-related incidents, including targeted killings, crossfire fatalities as well as bomb attacks. The Asia Pacific region tops the regional list with 20 killings, before the Americas (10), Africa (8), Europe (6) and the Middle East and Arab World on just one. There was also a deadly accident which cost the lives of two journalists in Iran. While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence which claimed lives of journalists in countries like Afghanistan (9), Mexico (8), India (4) and Pakistan (3). This also provides further evidence for a recurring finding in these publications that more journalists and media workers more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries. The risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years due to limited exposure for media professionals who are increasingly fewer in reporting close-up from war theater. At the same time, the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase and account for many targeted killings of media workers in 2021.
CLAREMONT, CA
dallassun.com

US arrests fifth Colombian suspect in assassination of Haiti president

U.S. authorities have charged a former Colombian military officer, Mario Palacios, with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S. in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. While Haiti arrested dozens of people following the July murder of Moise, no one has been charged with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

'Horrified' UN official condemns reported killings of civilians in Myanmar

(Dec 28): A senior UN official has called on Myanmar authorities to investigate the reported killing of at least 35 civilians that opposition activists blamed on government soldiers, saying he was "horrified" at the violence. The ruling military has not commented on the killings near Mo So village in Kayah...
WORLD
Public Safety
United Nations
Vibe

Haitian Migrants Seek Refugee Status In Mexico

A new report finds a surge in Haitian migrants seeking asylum, refugee status, and other protections at Mexico’s southern border. According to the Associated Press, Mexican officials have told migrants they are unable to leave the city of Tapachula without proper travel documents or a humanitarian visa that allows them to freely travel through the country. Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates almost 130,000 migrants, half of them Haitian, will have applied for some type of protection by the end of the year. Many of the migrants have endured journeys that can last years, several with the goal of making it to the...
IMMIGRATION
Las Vegas Herald

UN Security Council condemns recent killings in Myanmar

New York [US], December 30 (ANI): The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on December 25. The Ambassadors in a statement called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence".
WORLD
Daily Beast

Dozens Vanish Without a Trace in America’s New ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Next Door

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico—In the dead of night this fall, 12 migrants left the small northern Mexican town of Coyame to enter the vast Chihuahuan desert, with the hopes of crossing into the U.S. by way of the Texas border. Among them was a 14-year-old boy from Southern Mexico who was dreaming of reuniting with his family on the other side of the border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS

