Fixed mortgage rates generally are on the increase, as well as some variable deals which directly track the Bank of England base rate, analysis has found.The Bank of England base rate increased 0.15 percentage points in December 2021, taking it to 0.25%.Financial information website Moneyfacts found the overall average rate for term tracker mortgages has increased in line with this uplift, rising from 3.38% in December to 3.53% this month.Some homeowners on variable rates may be considering locking into a new fixed deal to give themselves some certainty over their future outgoings, particularly as other household bills such as energy...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO