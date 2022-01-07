ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

173 passengers from Rome test COVID positive at Amritsar airport

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmritsar (Punjab) [India], January 8 (ANI): As many as 173 of the 290 passengers of an international flight from Italy's Rome tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKTV

New COVID Testing in Rome before Holidays

ROME, N.Y. -- Wednesday, 75 people came to Griffiss Park in Rome to get a mouth swab test. For those that may be unfamilair with this type of testing, here's the procedure the county says you must folllow. You can't eat or drink anything except water within 30 minutes of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rome#Italy#Amritsar#Milan#Ani
dallassun.com

Kazakhstan's main airport seized by protesters reports

Almaty transit hub overrun after president promised a tough response to unrest. Flights to Kazakhstan are being cancelled after Almaty International Airport, the country's busiest, was reportedly seized by protesters, on Wednesday, amid mass unrest triggered by a liquefied gas price hike. While no visual evidence was immediately available from...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

At least 600,000 cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routesJohn Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executiveA total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
The Independent

‘We have Covid, shhh’: plane passenger shocked by woman’s text on flight

A plane passenger was reportedly shocked to glimpse a woman’s text message over her shoulder on a recent flight which read, “We have Covid, shhhh”.The traveller uploaded a picture of the message on the woman’s phone to Reddit, along with the caption: “Is this even legal?”.The rest of the message in the image shared reads: “That’s why we’re returning home a day early. On the plane…”It is unclear whether the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, was real, with some users suggesting the photo had been faked.Others pontificated that the woman wrote the message on purpose as she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

COVID-19 infections soar in Mideast amid Omicron spread

CAIRO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is fastly spreading across the globe, countries in the Middle East are experiencing the biggest surge in daily cases in months, if not in years. Israel on Wednesday reported 11,978 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since the...
WORLD
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy