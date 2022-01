Bull Moose is now owned by its more than 140 employees. According to a press release, Bull Moose, which has been in Maine and New Hampshire for over 30 years, is doubling down on its commitment to the people who have made them a Maine staple. To be around for 30 years says a lot for an independently-owned record store. They've managed to not only stay open, but remain relevant in changing media times over those decades.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO