ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Oceanfront mansion in Highland Beach sells for $22M (Photos)

By Brian Bandell
bizjournals
 3 days ago

The home has a large Tiki hut. Big deals....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
billionsluxuryportal.com

THE ONE BEL-AIR MANSION WILL FINALLY SELL

Once billed as America's most expensive mansion "The One" is set for auction with no reserve!. Created by former movie director Nile Niami and architect Paul McClean “The One” which can only be described as a giga-mansion is situated in the exclusive area of Bel-Air California perched high above Bel Air on four acres. The 100,000-square-feet mansion provides spectacular 360-degree uninterrupted views of the city below and was once billed as the “world’s most expensive home in the world” with a remoured proced tag of $500 million however despite also holding the title as one of American’s largest private residences as well this sprawling mansion is now heading to auction with "No Reserve"
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#Housing List
South Florida Business Journal

Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio's firm sells new Coral Gables mansion for $17.5M (Photos)

A firm managed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. President and CEO Frank Del Rio sold a recently completed mansion in Coral Gables for $17.45 million. Listing agent Diana Gutierrez of Mocca Realty said the price set a record for the Snapper Creek neighborhood. Her client, who she declined to confirm as Del Rio, spent about five years building the custom home and oversaw construction, but decided to sell instead of moving in.
CORAL GABLES, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Rebecca Keliihoomalu and Annie Mendoza of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sell Modern Oceanfront Big Island Home for $6.93M

KAMUELA, HI USA - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 69-1616 Puako Beach Drive by Rebecca Keliihoomalu and Annie Mendoza for $6.93M. Puako is situated between the luxury 4- and 5-star resorts on the Gold Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii: the newer Mauna Lani Auberge Resort, the Fairmont Orchid, the famed Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, and the Westin Hapuna Resort. Puako is an oceanfront residential community where you will enjoy the same or better weather given this more northern location, lower density, and easy ocean access without the restrictions and high cost of a Homeowner Association. Puako still remains a very small and private beach enclave. The vision for this new home currently under construction is for a modern, contemporary beach house of clean lines and the highest quality construction and finishes floor to ceiling; modern luxury and Old Hawaii combined on one of the most formidable wide and deep white sand beaches in Puako.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Greg LeMond's former estate sells for $3.5 million (photos)

The Medina estate of three-time Tour de France champion Greg LeMond has officially been sold. The house sold for $3.53 million in November, according to an electronic certificate of real estate value published last month. LeMond and his wife, Kathy, had lived in Medina for 17 years before moving to Tennessee in 2017. They'd listed the home in late 2020 for $3.85 million.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
rebusinessonline.com

Hudson Capital Sells Highland Point Apartments in Aurora to Thayer Manca

AURORA, COLO. — Hudson Capital has completed the disposition of Highland Point Apartments, a multifamily community in Aurora, to Seattle-based Thayer Manca for an undisclosed price. Justin Hunt, Andy Hellman, Kevin McKenna, Saul Levy, Katie Fergen and Jessica Graham of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Situated on...
AURORA, CO
Robb Report

Inside a $28 Million Beverly Hills Home Designed by the ‘King of the Megamansions’

When it comes to the value of a house, pedigree isn’t everything, but it certainly can help. In California, one of the names that ranks highly on the need-to-own list is Richard Landry, otherwise known as the King of the Megamansion. His work is highly sought-after and has caught the eye of athletes such as Wayne Gretzky and Tom Brady. Those looking to snap up their own Landry property are in luck now, as one has just listed for a cool $28 million. Situated in Beverly Hills, the 6.7-acre property was built for Norman Zada, a mathematician and entrepreneur who at...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

Meet Moliving, a ‘Nomadic’ Luxury Hotel Concept Designed to Pop-Up and Disappear

In a time when everyone is on the move, Jordan Bem, CEO and founder of Moliving, has created a hospitality concept that will deliver experiences in a mobile and sustainable—yet still luxurious—way. Moliving is a “nomadic hotel” concept that builds and delivers modular, prefabricated units. The catch? They feel like a five-star hotel. Along with durability and mobility, Bem and his team are placing an importance on eco-minded hospitality, so each of the 400-square-foot pods they create will have a bedroom, bathroom, two decks (totaling 120 square feet of outdoor space) and a living area. Fully furnished, the pods minimally disrupt...
LIFESTYLE
bizjournals

Developer could rezone site near Amazon warehouse

This proposed warehouse is near Florida's Turnpike and an Amazon.com distribution center. Big deals. High stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile awards recognize the best real estate deals between June 2021 and June 2022 and the movers and shakers who made them happen. Nominate today!
FLORIDA STATE
Dirt

After Buying $63 Million Beverly Hills Estate, Billionaire Investor Nabs the House Next Door

Click here to read the full article. Less than four months ago, Nicolas Berggruen doled out $63.1 million at auction for L.A.’s storied Hearst Estate — previously known as the Beverly House thanks to its prime locale on North Beverly Drive. Now the Parisian-born billionaire investor has added another property to his real estate portfolio, acquiring the smaller and less flamboyant house next door. Combined, the two separate parcels offer a nearly 4.5-acre compound. Records show the founder and chairman of the Berggruen Institute — a think-tank geared toward developing ideas and shaping political, economic and social institutions for the 21st...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hotel chain adds unexplained ‘sustainability fee’ to room rates

A chain hotel has started charging guests a mysterious “sustainability fee” as a standard part of its room rate.One customer noticed that the Hotel Saint Louis, a Marriott Autograph Collection hotel in St Louis, Missouri, had added the unexplained $4.99 (£3.70) fee to their one-night rate of $169.He sent it to the travel blog FlyerTalk, where a reporter called up the hotel in question to find out what the fee covered.The reception staffer who answered was unable to explain what the fee went towards, reportedly saying: “It’s… okay… ummm… it’s kind of like… taxes…”Searching for rooms at the New York-based...
LIFESTYLE
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Sick In Publix, Fainting Near Chipotle, Trauma In Boca Bridges

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A hard fall at Publix, a traumatic injury in Boca Bridges, and someone fainting near Chipotle in Boca Raton all required emergency responders responding. The following is a list […] The article SIRENS: Sick In Publix, Fainting Near Chipotle, Trauma In Boca Bridges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma At Publix, Plane Alert At PBIA, Choking In Kings Point

You Heard Sirens On Thursday. We Know Where They Went. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A commercial plane alert for an incoming airliner at Palm Beach International Airport caused a high-level alert on Thursday, as first responders prepared for the worst. Fortunately, the problem […] The article SIRENS: Trauma At Publix, Plane Alert At PBIA, Choking In Kings Point appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy