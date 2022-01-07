Oceanfront mansion in Highland Beach sells for $22M (Photos)

In a time when everyone is on the move, Jordan Bem, CEO and founder of Moliving, has created a hospitality concept that will deliver experiences in a mobile and sustainable—yet still luxurious—way.
Moliving is a “nomadic hotel” concept that builds and delivers modular, prefabricated units. The catch? They feel like a five-star hotel. Along with durability and mobility, Bem and his team are placing an importance on eco-minded hospitality, so each of the 400-square-foot pods they create will have a bedroom, bathroom, two decks (totaling 120 square feet of outdoor space) and a living area. Fully furnished, the pods minimally disrupt...
