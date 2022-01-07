Oceanfront mansion in Highland Beach sells for $22M (Photos)

KAMUELA, HI USA - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 69-1616 Puako Beach Drive by Rebecca Keliihoomalu and Annie Mendoza for $6.93M. Puako is situated between the luxury 4- and 5-star resorts on the Gold Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii: the newer Mauna Lani Auberge Resort, the Fairmont Orchid, the famed Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, and the Westin Hapuna Resort. Puako is an oceanfront residential community where you will enjoy the same or better weather given this more northern location, lower density, and easy ocean access without the restrictions and high cost of a Homeowner Association. Puako still remains a very small and private beach enclave. The vision for this new home currently under construction is for a modern, contemporary beach house of clean lines and the highest quality construction and finishes floor to ceiling; modern luxury and Old Hawaii combined on one of the most formidable wide and deep white sand beaches in Puako.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO