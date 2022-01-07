ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Should you swab your throat at home for COVID-19?

By Rachel Hopmayer
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGP7c_0dfkB27d00

In October, the FDA acknowledged that antigen tests may not detect the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the early days of infection . New research may be showing that the reason Omicron isn't detected early in the nasal passages is that it is growing elsewhere in the body.

New medical research from the University of Hong Kong states that the Omicron variant "infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2" via the bronchial tubes that carry air from your windpipe to lungs. Shortly after that was published in December, a study from the National Health Laboratory Service in South Africa was published that suggests saliva samples might detect Omicron sooner than nasal swabs because of higher viral levels in saliva. On Twitter, a number of medical experts have shared their experiences with swabbing their own throats against nasal passages.

However, the FDA is urging people to stick to the instructions that come with their at-home tests to avoid risking injury or a false test result.

"The FDA advises that COVID-19 tests should be used as authorized, including following their instructions for use regarding obtaining the sample for testing. The FDA has noted safety concerns regarding self-collection of throat swabs, as they are more complicated than nasal swabs – and if used incorrectly, can cause harm to the patient. The CDC recommends that throat swabs be collected by a trained healthcare provider," an FDA spokesperson told NBC 26.

Dr. Dan Shirley, the interm Medical Director for infection prevention with UW Health, thinks that new tests may be developed once the data proves that Omicron and variants to come grow more significantly beyond the nasal passages. For now, he stresses that it is important to follow the current testing guidelines.

"Testing is complicated already for anything," Dr. Shirley said. "When you alter from those directions, the problem you could have is either a false negative or a false positive."

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swab#Cdc#Throats#Covid#Omicron#Https T Co Nfxhqjkpio
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGME

Maine CDC: Swab throat instead of nose with at-home test kits

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Some people are resorting to swabbing their throat with at-home COVID tests. Even with symptoms, they’re otherwise testing negative with a nose swab. Falmouth resident Conz Preti's husband was identified as a close contact, so they got out the at-home test kits. The first one up the nose was negative, so was another even after he developed symptoms.
FALMOUTH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mic

Can throat swabbing make at-home rapid tests more accurate?

Recently, the accuracy of at-home COVID tests has come into question. But since rapid DIY antigen tests are one of the most accessible tools we have at preventing the spread of coronavirus, people have been anxious to make them work. The Israeli government (as well some other non-U.S. governments) recommends throat swabbing to get better results, but the F.D.A. is not down with us aimlessly jabbing at our tonsils. So, um, should we be swabbing our throats or nah?
HEALTH
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy