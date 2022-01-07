ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPENDING

By Morry Gash - staff, AP
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreasury broadens COVID relief uses for states, localities. President Joe Biden's administration is giving state and local governments greater flexibility in spending...

www.wfmz.com

Motley Fool

Are Stimulus Checks Off the Table in 2022?

Millions of Americans are hoping for a fourth stimulus check, but is it out of reach?. The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law in March on a partisan basis. Millions of Americans want another stimulus check. The chances of it occurring in 2022 are slim, but there's a...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

Federal Rental Aid Program Undergoes Change to Meet Shifting Demand

A record amount of federal rental assistance was put into the pockets of struggling renters by state and local governments in November, as the Biden administration initiates changes aimed at providing more funds to areas with high demand. The Treasury Department said Friday that $2.9 billion was distributed to 665,000...
HOUSE RENT
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading declares disaster emergency amid COVID surge

READING, Pa. — Reading has issued a declaration of disaster emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases in Berks County continues to climb. Mayor Eddie Morán signed the declaration on Wednesday. He said the purpose is to streamline the way emergency officials coordinate their response. The county's two...
READING, PA
WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS

