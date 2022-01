BOSTON (CBS) – A massive water main break flooded part of the financial district in Boston early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Milk Street. The block between India and Broad streets was under several inches of water. With subzero wind chills, there was concern much of that water will turn to ice. Tuesday is the coldest day in the Boston area in three years. Drivers and people walking are asked to avoid the area. Several buildings in the neighborhood don’t have water service. Crews are expected to be there all day fixing the break, repairing the road and restoring...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO