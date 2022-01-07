ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsonian statement on COVID and employees

By Smithsonian Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis statement, issued on January 4, 2022, is in response to the interview and open letter from AFGE Local 2463 President Reginald Booth. Those can be found here and here. Smithsonian policy is to ensure that our employees are protected in accordance with CDC and local public health official guidance. To...

Amazon Reduces COVID Paid Leave For U.S. Employees

Amazon told employees in the United States that it's reducing paid leave for its COVID isolation policy. The e-commerce giant will now only pay for seven days of paid leave instead of the previous allowance of 10 days. The decrease corresponds with the CDC recommendation for isolating for five days...
Area health systems issue joint statement on COVID-19 surge

Six major health systems serving Northeast Georgia and Metro Atlanta issued a joint statement Wednesday evening regarding the rapid spread of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health System, Piedmont Healthcare and Wellstar Health System are once again...
COVID positive health care employees called into work

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least two Rhode Island health care facilities have begun allowing workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to continue treating patients amid the ongoing pandemic and a medical staffing crisis. The state’s health department confirmed Monday that Rhode Island has aligned its quarantine...
Attorney General James issues statement on new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday issued a statement to employers following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) isolation periods:. “The health and safety of all New Yorkers has always been our top priority, and, in order to protect...
OHM BOCES issues statement regarding COVID testing

On the heels of local, state and federal governments creating policies to support schools in their efforts to educate students in-person during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school districts in the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES consortium note that elected officials have listened to the groups concerns feedback regarding these policies, “and have responded by implementing changes that will allow our schools to continue in-person learning,” a Wednesday statement from OHM BOCES noted.
GOVERNOR LAMONT STATEMENT WITH UPDATE ON SHIPMENT OF COVID-19 AT-HOME RAPID TESTS

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement with an update on Connecticut’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests:. “Due to shipping and warehouse delays outside of the State of Connecticut’s control, our state’s anticipated shipment of COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are currently delayed from arriving in Connecticut. My staff and multiple state agencies have spent the past several days working around the clock to accelerate the movement of our tests through what is clearly a shipping and distribution bottleneck on the West Coast amid unprecedented international demand for tests. I want to thank our municipal and emergency management partners who have quickly and efficiently established their methods of distribution of the tests, clearly communicating them to their communities. My administration is in regular communication with city and town leaders, and we will provide updates as we have them in order to distribute the tests as quickly as possible. I thank our staff and leadership at the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Public Health, the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, and the Connecticut National Guard for their incredible work to execute on this test delivery.”
What Starbucks' New COVID Mandates Mean For Employees

In the face of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeping across the country, companies are faced with the prospect of implementing new or intensified COVID-19 precautions for the safety of their staff and customers. One of the companies making changes is the world's largest coffee chain: Starbucks. According to Reuters, last week the Seattle-based chain announced its intention to require all of its workers — or "partners," as the company calls its employees — to be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine or to receive weekly COVID testing.
Smithsonian closes four museums due to COVID-19 staff shortages

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian closed four of its museums through the start of the new year Wednesday due to staff shortages related to COVID-19. The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art will be closed from Wednesday until Monday as the Smithsonian works to "reallocate staff" to keep its other museums open through the remainder of the week.
Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on COVID Status

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions. In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with...
Statement of Governor Ralph S. Northam on COVID Case Numbers

RICHMOND—The COVID case numbers are a reason for concern, but not a reason for panic. It’s important to understand why. We have all studied the “number of cases” for many months now, but this data point means something different today, compared to this time last year.
U of I will require COVID boosters for students and employees

In an email announcement today, the University of Illinois System announced that all students, faculty, and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot if/when they are eligible. Those who received exemptions for the original vaccination requirement will still be exempt. In a follow up email from Chancellor...
Omicron Surge Shutters 5 Smithsonian Museums

As the Omicron variant has spread alarmingly throughout the District, the Smithsonian Institution – suffering a shortage of support staff to serve the public – has announced temporary closures of 5 museums. According to the Smithsonian Institution’s press releases as of yesterday, the shuttered museums include: The National...
The nation’s museums put the federal employee COVID dispute on display

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Federal agency management — in fact, the Biden administration itself — have been at odds with employee unions in the COVID and vaccine debates. At the Smithsonian, employees say their concerns over contact with the public haven’t been taken seriously enough, and that’s had consequences. For one view, the Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2463, Reggie Booth.
COVID-19 boosters now mandatory for Facebook employees

In order to be able to return to company’s offices, Meta staff will have to show proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and virtual reality company Oculus, announced that its offices will fully reopen on March 28, 2022. However,...
Employees: COVID-19 Updates for Spring Semester

This note is to confirm and share further updates on COVID-19 expectations and protocols for our employees and our Andrews University community as spring semester begins a week from today, Jan. 10. First, we pray and trust that your holidays, with family and friends and maybe even with some extra...
Mayor Proctor's Statement on Escalating COVID Cases

Early Tuesday evening the Dallas County Public Health Committee elevated its color-coded COVID-19 threat level to red, which reflects “High Community Risk for COVID-19 Transmission.” It had previously been ranked in the orange level reflecting a “Moderate Community Risk.”. We have also been following developments from across...
State: COVID overrunning hospitals; don’t use ERs just to be tested

    With state hospitals operating over capacity, Delaware officials on Tuesday again asked state residents to stay out of hospital emergency rooms for anything that’s not dire. ChristianaCare and Beebe hospitals were at 130% of their capacity, and ChristianaCare intensive care units at 170% over capacity, officials said during Gov. John Carney’s COVID-19 press conference Tuesday. Nemours Children’s Hospital ... Read More
