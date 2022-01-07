ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aaliyah's Estate Has Been Feuding With Her Former Label for Years

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although it's been decades since singer Aaliyah passed in August 2001, fans continue to love her music, and for some, even the sound of her voice can slingshot them back to the vibe of the '90s. Over the years, fans have wanted to listen to her music on different platforms, but...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

How Did Aaliyah Die? A Recap Of the R&B Singer's Passing

It’s not news that the music industry has suffered great losses over the years. From Whitney Houston's untimely passing to the death of rap icon DMX, it’s been a tough time for music fans. In fact, most people can recall where they were once they found out the news that their favorite celebrity had met their demise. That’s the case for many Aaliyah fans.
MUSIC
Vibe

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album, ‘Unstoppable,’ Slated For Release This Month

To the delight and dismay of diehard Aaliyah fans, the late singer’s posthumous album, Unstoppable, will be released later this month. Following the success of the LP’s lead single, “Poison” featuring The Weeknd, Barry Hankerson shared with The Geno Jones Show, “because of that success, we think it’ll only get better.” Currently, “Poison” has amassed more than 5 million streams on Spotify. When the partnership between Blackground Records and EMPIRE was announced last year, fans were thrilled to finally have Aaliyah’s music available on digital streaming platforms. However, the good news didn’t come without its fair share of controversy. Hankerson explained in an...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Aaliyah’s New Album ‘Unstoppable’ Dropping This Month Singer’s Uncle Confirmed

Aaliyah’s fans gear up for new music from the late singer as the posthumous album Unstoppable is coming soon!. On Monday, Aaliyah’s uncle and label founder Barry Hankerson made an appearance on The Geno Jones Show and confirmed that Aaliyah’s album will drop in January. He also dropped a star-studded list of features on the album. The Blackground Records founder also confirmed from Drake, Future, Ne-Yo, Future, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Brown.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

Aaliyah: Has A New Album Coming Out This Month

Aaliyah has a new album coming out this month. I don’t know about you but I can’t wait for some new Aaliyah Music to hit the streets Fasho! via: NME Aaliyah‘s uncle Barry Hankerson has confirmed that the late singer’s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Unstoppable’ will be released this month. Hankerson, who founded Aaliyah’s former label Blackground […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Barry Hankerson
Person
Drake
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Looks His Dad’s Twin In Beanie & Puffy Jacket For Winter

The R&B singer shared an adorable photo of his son, looking like his real mini-me, while the little one bundled up for winter. Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, really is an adorable little “heartbreaker.” The 32-year-old “No Guidance” singer posted thee photo of his boy dressed up just like his dad on Instagram on Tuesday December 21. Aeko totally took after his dad, and looked like a mini-version of his old man, as he stared into the camera for the pair of photos. It was a super sweet photo to show his love for his son.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Gives BLEU $50K Beat Price Boost - A Week Into His Production Career

Lil Wayne collaboration in the works, but now he’s gone a step further by getting a production placement with Weezy. The rapper formerly known as Yung Bleu took to Instagram on Monday (December 27) to share a video of him reacting to Lil Wayne picking one of his beats. BLEU also quoted Fat Joe while announcing his beat price is now $50,000 as a result of the Wayne co-sign.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feuding#The L A Times#Aaliyah Llc#Blackground Records
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl — See 1st Pic

Chris Brown’s ex-fling Diamond Brown welcomed a baby girl named Lovely Symphani on Jan. 7! Fans have speculated the child could be Chris’ third baby. Chris Brown‘s rumored ex-fling Diamond Brown has given birth! The model shared a sweet photo of her baby girl to Instagram, sharing that she was born on Friday, Jan. 7 and that her name is Lovely Symphani. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown,” she captioned the photo, which showed the newborn snuggled up in a tan sleeper with a print and matching hat. She covered Lovely’s face with a brown heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Tory Lanez's Attorney Claims Gunshot Residue Proves Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot By Former BFF, Kelsey Nicole

The attorney for Tory Lanez has issued a statement, where he appears to indicate that Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, and not Lanez. "Today in court it was revealed that an independent witness reported to the LAPD that he observed a fight break out between the two women in the car, just prior to the shooting," the statement to XXL reads. "Megan herself corroborated this account, telling officers shortly after the incident that the argument was between her and the other female passenger in the car."
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy