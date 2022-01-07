Another day, another record as Utah reports 9,469 new COVID-19 cases Friday

For a third straight day, Utah set a new record for single-day COVID-19 cases reported in the state. On Friday, officials announced 9,469 tested positive for the virus, besting the previous day's mark.

The state also reported 19 additional deaths, although five deaths occurred before Dec. 9. There are currently 538 people hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 5,766 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 24.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 16.8%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,372 of them, including 415 cases in children ages 5-10, 293 cases in children ages 11-13, and 664 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 19 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,887: