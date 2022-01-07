ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here’s where to start and finish FFXIV: Endwalker’s Heavensturn event

By Chris Carter
Destructoid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking to kick off the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Heavensturn event, look no further! It’s in Limsa, it runs until January 19 at 6:59AM PT, and it provides several rewards. To kick it off, you’ll want to head to the Upper Decks, then go to...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Brings Back Popular Heavensturn Event

Be sure to log in for some 2022-themed swag. Eorzea’s annual New Year’s event has been delayed. While decoration for the Heavensturn event will begin popping up on December 31, 2021, the event itself won’t become available until January 5, 2022, running until January 19. This delay comes after the MMO’s newest expansion Endwalker was also postponed for a few weeks, bumped from a November release to early December. Heanvensturn is a celebration in which people choose a figurehead for the coming year, and in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, this deity is chosen by the Twelve. This mirrors the real world’s Chinese zodiac, and each year’s event features a new helmet and housing item based on the chosen animal. 2020 saw a particularly adorable mouse-themed kabuto.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Why FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration was the perfect Christmas event

FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration comes around once a year to celebrate Christmas, but 2021’s Winter Event couldn’t have come at a better time for Final Fantasy XIV fans. Whether you’re a snow-covered festive butterfly, or the bah-iest of humbugs, the run-up to the Christmas season means one thing for gamers across in every walk of virtual life: new cosmetics and free stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: FFXIV Endwalker Builds on a Strong Foundation

As of January 2022, I will have accumulated a total of 1,560 days subscribed to Final Fantasy XIV. My relationship with the game began in full during the beta period for FFXIV A Realm Reborn. While the rebirth of the title was something of a substantial improvement, A Realm Reborn was still known for tedious fetch quests. For a time, the community even suggested new players skip through the entirety of its story to reach what endgame content the game then afforded. The quality of the MMORPG would only improve with Heavensward‘s more focused storyline and new Job Classes. While my excitement for expansions dwindled since the release of Stormblood and Shadowbringers, I felt a familiar rush when FFXIV Endwalker was revealed. For the first time in roughly two years, I was excited for an expansion again. I was eager to keep up with updates and curious as to how the team would resolve a story that expanded over the course of some 10 years. However, one thing remains clear. Final Fantasy XIV continues to build upon an already solid foundation to bring a better experience to players year after year.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FFXIV: Where and how you get Pandaemonium Gear

With the Heavensturn update right around the corner, many Final Fantasy XIV players are trying to finish getting their raid gear from the current normal tier of raids. To many Final Fantasy XIV raiders, these raids are nothing more than a Trial. This is why they are looking forward to the release of the next raid tier with the Heavensturns update. Of course, the best way to be ready for the next tier of raids is to acquire the raid gear for the previous tier. In this case, it would be the normal Pandaemonium raid gear. Let’s go over what you need to get your own set of raid gear.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffxiv#Hawker#Alley#The Tora Shonin Npc
flickeringmyth.com

FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration Lifts Up Players’ Spirits

Starlight Celebration comes right on time to lift up players’ spirits due to Endwalker server congestion. Here are some tidbits about the annual Christmas event…. It’s the holiday season, and hundreds of games have released varying events or festivals with a winter or Christmas theme. From Valorant to Animal Crossing, every game has its own ways of spicing things up for the months of December and January. Final Fantasy XIV releases its annual Starlight Celebration to observe the holiday spirits. This year’s Starlight Celebration is turning out to be a blast because of its timing. Players can earn FFXIV gil and tons of goodies while participating in the event.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Drinkbox’s Nobody Saves the World arrives later this month

The latest game from Drinkbox Studios has a release date, and it’s right around the corner. Nobody Saves the World will arrive on Jan. 18 for Xbox and PC, and it’s launching on Xbox Game Pass too. The newest action RPG from Drinkbox, the studio behind Guacamelee! and...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

What it’s like to finally start playing Final Fantasy XIV after everyone else

Even with long queues and miles of content ahead, it’s already been quite a journey. Every day over the holidays, I woke up early to log onto a game. My avatar would idle around as I worked, and in the spaces I could find, I’d sneak a few quests or just listen to the music, taking in the sights and sounds. It finally happened. Final Fantasy XIV hooked me in.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Destructoid

Babylon’s Fall rings in the new year with dramatic TV trailer

It has been something of a long haul, but the coming of 2022 brings us just two short months away from the release of Square Enix’ mythical epic Babylon’s Fall, which will finally launch on PC and PlayStation platforms come March 3. The publisher released a dramatic TV trailer, set for screens across Japan, to help stoke those final hype fires.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Where to find Berkanan Sap in FFXIV

Wondering where to find Berkanan Sap in FFXIV Endwalker? Here are all of the locations you’ll need, and how to farm it fast. Not only has the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion, Endwalker, added a whole new chapter of content to the game, it’s also accompanied by new items, reagents, and much, much more.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

FFXIV Endwalker: Retainer leveling, gearing, ventures, and making Gil

Early on in A Realm Reborn, Final Fantasy XIV introduces you to a helpful NPC ally through the Retainer system. After a brief introduction questline in your chosen city-state, there’s not much else mentioned about their importance, and they may go cast by the wayside. But, regardless of first impressions, these NPC aides are critical in the grind to making more Gil and an easy solution for those looking to invest in more passive income.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

CJ’s five favorite games of 2021 that Destructoid didn’t review

Anybody who says that 2021 was a lackluster year for gaming must have been asleep for the past 365 days. Despite a lot of titles getting kicked down the road to 2022, there were plenty of games for every type of player last year. Like, so many that you don’t even have to look that hard to find them.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Remember amiibo? Here’s a recap of 2022’s upcoming figures

The original plan of providing amiibo figures for every Smash Ultimate roster member succeeded. Well, until DLC threw a wrench in the works! Although Nintendo is still pursuing this lengthy goal, not all of the figures are actually out yet, and may not even all come out by the end of 2022. Here’s a great big 2022 amiibo recap.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

2021 - The year I finally got into tabletop RPG's

Anyone who has met me knows how much I enjoy getting people around together for some good ol' fashioned board gamin'. I don't know what initially grabbed me with board games but I'd say it's because it's not all that different from my other favorite hobby ; video gaming. Another factor I'd point out is that I have four brothers, each of them big gamers, and with me being the oldest, board games were just one of those activities I could get everyone together for. Of course, we currently happen to be living in a time where a sort of renaissance has been happening for board gaming with more cool, unique games being released than you can shake a stick at and it's all just so terribly exciting and wonderfully nerdy.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy