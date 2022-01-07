Lost Lake, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bars, to close for good

Lost Lake, best to-go cocktails, Monday, April 12, 2021. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Lost Lake, which became one of Chicago’s most acclaimed cocktail bars during its seven-year run, will close permanently after its final service Jan. 15.

The news came via Instagram on Friday, with owners attributing the closure to the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

“As it turns out, a super-spreader surge that wiped out what would usually be our busiest time of year was the last little straw this camel could handle,” the Instagram post read . “Maybe someday we’ll be back in one form or another, but it looks like this is it for now.”

The bar will offer to-go cocktails this weekend, then open for in-person service from 5 p.m. to midnight Jan. 13 to 15. The bar’s final days will coincide with its seventh anniversary Jan. 13.

Co-owner Shelby Allison declined to comment via the bar’s publicist Friday.

“Lost Lake is very grateful for all the support over the last seven years, and particularly the past two,” a spokesperson said by email.

Block Club Chicago first reported news of the closure.

Lost Lake opened in early 2015 as a tiki-themed bar after acclaimed beverage director Paul McGee departed another well-regarded tiki-themed bar, Three Dots and a Dash. Lost Lake quickly became one of Chicago’s most esteemed cocktail bars, and was a finalist for a national James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Bar Program, in 2019 and 2020.

After closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Lost Lake pivoted to sell bottled cocktails to go, winning the Tribune’s Readers Choice Takeout Award for best to-go cocktails for the year.

When it finally reopened last summer, it did so without the tiki motif, which has come under fire for cultural appropriation . Instead, Lost Lake said it was embracing a tropical theme.

Lost Lake, at 3154 W. Diversey Ave., was the first in a line of bars that were a partnership between McGee and Land and Sea Dept. restaurant group, which also owns Longman & Eagle and Parson’s Chicken & Fish, among other locations. Lost Lake was followed by a series of bar concepts housed inside the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, including Milk Bar, Game Room and Cherry Circle Room.

Over seven years that saw its surrounding Logan Square neighborhood transform and grow a sprawling restaurant and bar scene, Lost Lake and co-owners Allison and McGee amassed several major awards and recognition for the ambitious bar program.

In addition to the Beard nominations, it was named one of Esquire magazine’s best bars in America in 2017. In 2018, it was named best American cocktail bar at Tales of the Cocktail’s Spirited Awards and one of the World’s 50 Best Bars.

The year it opened, Lost Lake was named Imbibe magazine’s Cocktail Bar of the Year, and Chicago magazine’s best new bar.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .