ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Snow means packed weekend ski slopes in Western Massachusetts

By Ashley Shook
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMLDJ_0dfjwfab00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — For some, fresh snow on Friday morning was a relief, especially heading into the weekend. Ski slopes will be packed this weekend in western Massachusetts, where Berkshire East, Jiminy Peak, Otis Ridge, and Ski Butternut are all open.

Brookhaven expanding winter recreation this year

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has 9 trails and four lifts open and will celebrate the opening of a brand now base lodge Friday. The first floor of their new 17,000 square foot lodge will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

The second floor, which will feature a full service bar and restaurant, won’t open until next month but food trucks will be on site until that is up and running.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Protecting your home this winter

An electric space heater malfunction is said to be the cause of a tragic fire in New York City, killing 17 people in total. Here in the Capital Region, just last week, a space heater was also to blame for a fire in Troy.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Pittsfield, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Pittsfield, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Weather#Restaurant#Ski Area#Brookhaven#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Tech Crunch Tuesday: Home energy saving tips

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For this week’s Tech Crunch, we’re talking energy savings. Aside from watching that thermostat and turning off the lights, two of the biggest energy wasters in your home are the washer and dryer. Even though most machines sold these days claim to be “high efficiency,” laundry guru Cyndi Bray has these […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

After Christmas sales can still yield deals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Post-holiday sales can yield some great finds for thrifty shoppers. Discounted prices on decorations, clothing, candy, and things like wrapping paper can all be found at most retailers getting pushed to clearance sections. Online sales can also be found at some of the internet’s biggest sites like Amazon or Wayfair. 82% of […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Recycling Christmas trees at Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Now that the holiday season is over, Eyewitness News spoke with the Solid Waste Authority in Utica about how to properly recycle your Christmas tree. “A lot of the items that we have in our home that we consider waste or garbage are actually really valuable  so Christmas trees and other […]
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy