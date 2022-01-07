ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs New Contract With Moses Brown; Prospect or Trade Chip?

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

When it comes to 22-year-old Dallas Mavericks big man Moses Brown, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics in the offseason in exchange for Josh Richardson, the raw stats won't 'wow' you in the same way his height and wingspan will.

Brown is only averaging 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for the Mavs this season, but he's also only averaging 6.7 minutes per game as well. In the per-36 stats department, though, Brown is averaging 19.2 points and 12.4 rebounds.

On Friday, the Mavs had to make a choice on whether or not they were going to guarantee Brown's contract for this season or not, and according to a report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dallas does indeed plan to guarantee it.

Given that Brown is still young as has shown flashes in limited opportunities this season, this decision is a no-brainer for Dallas. His contract is also extremely team-friendly, as Brown is making $1.8 million this season and has a $1.9 million team option for next season.

Mavs to Move on from 10-Day Isaiah Thomas

DallasBasketball.com has updates on the NBA's Covid situation as it relates to your Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

8 hours ago

No ‘Dirk Night’ Invite for Nelsons? - ‘Not True,’ Says Mavs’ Cuban

A report claims Don and Donnie Nelson weren’t invited by the Mavericks to attend Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey ceremony. Mark Cuban tells us otherwise.

8 hours ago

'Let's Go Streaking!': Mavs Win Five in a Row With 130-106 Takedown of Rockets

Despite not having Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks were able to extend their winning streak to five games against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, winning 130-106.

12 hours ago

Brown has only played more than 11 minutes two times this season. He played 20 minutes in a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies, where he put up a season-high 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. In another victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brown played 12 minutes and tallied nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Keeping Brown around is a win-win situation for the Mavs. Brown, who has been taken under 2011 NBA champion Tyson Chandler's wing this season, could continue to develop and end up being a really nice contributor in the coming years.

On the flip side of that, Brown could also end up being a nice trade chip sweetener if the right opportunity presents itself. Brown doesn't have enough trade value to be the difference-making piece in pipe-dream type of trade, but he could net the Mavs a win-now, veteran piece from a tanking team looking to add picks or young players.

The NBA trade deadline on February 10 is getting closer by the day, so we won't have to wait too much longer to see if Brown's Dallas guarantee is truly for the rest of the season... or for just one more month.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Tyson Chandler
Person
Moses Brown
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Mark Cuban
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins With A Bold Prediction: "I Believe Ja Morant Has A Michael Jordan Type Of Ceiling. And I Don’t Expect You To Agree But Save This Tweet And Tag Me In 10 years!"

Ja Morant is turning a lot of heads to him recently. Ever since he entered the league in 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies standout demonstrated he was ready for big stages, which hasn't changed after three seasons in the association. The point guard won the 2020 Rookie of the Year award...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prospect Or Trade Chip#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Covid#Cuban#The Dallas Mavericks
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Klay Thompson’s Return On Sunday

Later today, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, Klay Thompson will play in an NBA game. Thompson last saw action on June 13, 2019 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He tore his ACL that night, and missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from that injury. Thompson...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Controversial Decision

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy played his starters for most of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys topped the Eagles, 51-26, on Saturday evening. Dak Prescott threw five touchdowns in the win over the Eagles on Saturday night, as the Cowboys finished the season at...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell eyeing move to bigger market?

After two years in Kentucky playing college ball for Louisville and five years in Utah playing for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell may have some greater ambitions in mind. Tim MacMahon of ESPN hinted this week during an episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the star guard could be eyeing a move to a bigger market.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
653
Followers
972
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy