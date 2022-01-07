ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninnekah, OK

SOFTBALL: Ninnekah's Robinson to play at SCU

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
Express-Star
 4 days ago
Ninnekah's Raegen Robinson earned the opportunity to play softball at SCU. Photo provided

Raegen Robinson is making one of her dreams come true.

Robinson — a senior at Ninnekah — said she began playing softball when she was just 4 years old. She has had the dream of playing college softball since she was little, and she made her dream come true Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Robinson held a signing ceremony to celebrate her hard work paying off with an accomplishment that fulfills a dream. Robinson will now get to continue her softball career at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany.

“It feels like my hard work over the years has finally paid off,” Robinson said. “It means everything to me, considering I have dreamt of this my whole life.”

After a successful softball season that saw Ninnekah overcome adversity to win a district title in the playoffs, Ninnekah softball coach Terry Jones Jr. got to see a player's work turn to success.

“It's a joy,” he said.

Jones Jr. also said that getting to play sports in college and attend college can be “life-altering” opportunities. He also talked about getting to coach Robinson and what she meant to the softball program as a whole.

“It's been great to coach Raegen,” he said. “Raegen's a very special player. She can hit anywhere in a lineup and play many different positions on the field. Her ball I.Q. and toughness are off the charts.

“Her passion to win and ability to do so will forever leave her mark on Ninnekah softball. What she has meant to us is unmeasurable.”

Robinson will be continuing her career and education at a school not too far away, and she believes it will be a great fit going forward. She believes a higher power has been leading her to SCU for quite some time.

“I felt as if God was calling me, and it is what's best for me,” she said.

