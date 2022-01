The new Chinatown location of Morning Glass Coffee has a secret: Right behind the coffee bar is a listening bar. To the right of the pastry case is a walkway with the word “bar” spelled out in penny tiles—follow it to the end and you find yourself in what feels like a superhero’s rock-walled hideout. Welcome to EP Bar. Nearly two years after its first post on Instagram drew anticipation from music geeks and booze hounds, Honolulu’s first and only listening bar officially opened on Jan. 4.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO