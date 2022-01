CTA says that there are "tens of thousands" of attendees at the show which feels like a "ghost town," according to one person at the event. COVID-19 is the obnoxious and uninvited guest at the party, but CES 2022 organizers and in-person attendees are making the best of an awkward situation. At the opening session on Wednesday, Jan. 5, CTA President Gary Shapiro said, "Masks off for the photo!" as a group gathered on the main stage. In the chat during the livestream of remarks from Shapiro and his EVP of CES Karen Chupka, one person commented, "One of my coworkers got to CES and tested positive for COVID. He is quarantined to his room for the duration."

