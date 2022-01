President Joe Biden is traveling to Atlanta to speak on the importance of voting rights legislation ahead of Martin Luther King Jr Day. The president’s address is sure to be full of all the pomp and circumstance one might expect, with him visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the civil rights hero preached (and where Georgia’s newest Sen Raphael Warnock is the current head pastor). Democrats have wanted to pass new voting rights legislation since the Supreme Court in 2013 significantly weakened Section Four of the Voting Rights Act, which created the formula to determine which states and jurisdictions are require...

