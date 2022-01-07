ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rainbow Six Extraction Gets Lore Trailer and Anti-Archæans Guide

By Alessio Palumbo
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRainbow Six Extraction is about two weeks away from its launch date, so it's understandable that Ubisoft is ramping up the promotional material. Today, the publisher shared a new lore trailer narrated by Dr. Elena “Mira” Alvarez, director of REACT R&D, who leads the team gathering critical information on the evolving...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Ubisoft+ announced for Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction confirmed for Game Pass

Ubisoft made two major announcements today. The first is that the company’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. While that’s big enough news on its own, Ubisoft also revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction will be coming to Xbox Game Pass, which is another big win for Microsoft’s own subscription service. Ubisoft, it seems, has gaming subscriptions on the mind today.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Rainbow Six Extraction Pricing, post-launch content and Buddy Pass details

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release on January 20, 2022, making it one of next year’s first big launches. Given that we’re just a few weeks away from the release of Ubisoft’s highly anticipated tactical co-op shooter, let’s go over everything we know about it, including the gameplay, post-launch and endgame content, and pricing.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Game Pass Adds Another Heavy Hitter As Rainbow Six Extraction Enlists

Rainbow Six fans have a lot to be excited about this month. While Rainbow Six Siege turned things around after a shaky start and has thrived for many years, it released more than six years ago. Rainbow Six Extraction, set to release January 20th, opens a new chapter for the series. Today we found out that this chapter will start on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Clancy
realsport101.com

Is Rainbow Six Extraction coming out on PS5 & Xbox Series X?

Ubisoft's next entry in the Rainbow Six franchise is going to be a little different, but it's going to be one you want to check out. Ubisoft is doing away with Terrorist Hunt and the competitive multiplayer that has kept Siege afloat and relevant all these years - Rainbow Six Extraction is going to push the series into the strange world of sci-fi horror with a co-operative shooter that doesn't seem to have any PvP mechanics at all.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements revealed

The Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements have been unveiled, confirming you won't need a futuristic computer to run the sci-fi co-op shooter reasonably well. Ubisoft didn't outline exactly what performance PC gamers can expect at different graphical levels, but it's safe to assume we're shooting for 60+ FPS at all tiers. Here's how the Rainbow Six Extraction PC system requirements vary between graphics targets.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Operators: All playable operators & unique gadgets

Grab your gadgets and get ready to fight. Rainbow Six Extraction is a new game from Ubisoft set in the Rainbow Six universe - it's going to feature a few familiar faces from Rainbow Six Siege, but they're not going to be exactly as you remember them. Here's everything you need to know about the playable Operators launching with Rainbow Six Extraction and how they'll be fighting the mysterious Alien threat that's bearing down on humanity.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Guacamelee Devs’ New Dungeon-Hack Nobody Saves the World Locks Down a Release Date

Get ready for one of the strangest dungeon dives you’ve been on in a while, because Guacamelee developer DrinkBox Studios latest game, Nobody Saves the World, has locked down a release date. The Canadian-developed game casts players as Nobody, who can transform into over 15 different forms, including classic RPG classes like Ranger and Rogue, as well as some less-typical forms like a bodybuilder, mermaid, or horse. Certain classes can also be combined, adding another level of complexity to the proceedings. The final result looks like a lot of unpredictable fun, but don’t take my word for it – check out the game’s launch trailer, below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Ans#Video Game#Anti Arch Ans#Rainbow Six Extraction#Xbox One#Xbox Series S#Game Pass#Team Rainbow
theloadout.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Game Pass: everything you need to know

Rainbow Six Extraction sees the stealthy series take a step forward in a new direction. Offering a PvE-focused, dungeon crawler-esque experience that asks you to either take on the next section of a containment zone or extract out of the current one with your gear, Ubisoft has no doubt crafted a hardcore co-op experience.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Far Cry 6’s “Pagan: Control” DLC Delivers More Villainous Fun Next Week

Get ready for more diabolical fun, because Far Cry 6’s next chunk of season pass content, entitled Pagan: Control, launches next week. As the title implies, the DLC will let players control Pagan Min, the bad guy last seen in Far Cry 4. Much like the last season pass update featuring Vaas, the DLC will have a roguelike flavor, with players encouraged to “die and retry” their way to victory. You can get a bit more detail regarding the Ubisoft-Toronto-developed Pagan: Control DLC, below.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Horizon Forbidden West Teases Its Locales, Tribes, and Mysterious Foes in a New Trailer

As the release of Horizon Forbidden West inches ever closer, Sony and Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer, this time focusing on some of the places you’ll explore and tribes you’ll encounter. We’ve already heard a bit about Forbidden West’s tribes, and how each will have it’s own “personality” and history, but this trailer provides a better look at the Carja, Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth. We also get some new teases about the enemies you’ll face, including the Tenakth rebels who apparently follow a female leader named Regella, and an even more powerful faction from “past the shore” who are “searching for secrets on the very edge of the West”. Hmmm! Sure sounds like the latter are going to be important to the plot. But hey, enough of my prattling on, check out the latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer, below.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Happy Ending Mod Now Available

A new Mass Effect Legendary Edition Happy Ending mod was uploaded a few days ago to Nexus Mods. Created by Audemus, it is inspired by the original Mass Effect 3 happy ending mod. Its goal is to allow Commander Shepard to survive the final mission, of course, but there are several other tweaks and changes as outlined below (with as few spoilers as possible).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
gameranx.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction Will Launch On Game Pass

Ubisoft is opening up to Game Pass subscription service. Ubisoft has been working on their latest Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six title for a good while. This title was originally titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Of course, this was well before the 2020 worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is still proving to be a problem today. However, what you might find surprising is the fact that we’ll be dealing with a new Game Pass title. Today we’re finding out that Ubisoft is bringing Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction to Xbox Game Pass at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Mortal Online 2 Gets Epic MegaGrant, Will Migrate to Unreal Engine 5

Mortal Online 2 developer Star Vault announced to be the latest recipient of an Epic MegaGrant, the program that supports the most talented independent studios working on Unreal Engine. The size of the MegaGrant was not disclosed, but the press release calls it 'substantial'. Additionally, Star Vault revealed that it...
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Rainbow Six Extraction preview: Aliens and ass-whooping

(Pocket-lint) - Ubisoft's Rainbow Six franchise has undergone many mutations since its first iteration was released in 1998. Originally a first-person shooter which strove to approximate the experience of participating in a team of elite anti-terrorist soldiers with an emphasis on realism, it featured a tactical planning phase which, for some, was just as much fun as the actual shooting.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Rainbow Six Extraction PC specs released by Ubisoft

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup) Rainbow Six Extraction high specs (1080p) GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB // AMD RX 580 8GB. RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup) Rainbow Six Extraction high specs (1440p) CPU: Intel i5-8400 // AMD Ryzen 5 2600X. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB // AMD RX 5600CT 6GB.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

New Rainbow Six: Extraction Gameplay Teaches How to Defeat Archaeans

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed that Rainbow Six: Extraction would be heading to Game Pass on both Xbox and PC as a day one launch title later this month. In addition, the French publisher had previously announced that all owners of the co-op sci-fi shooter would be given two Buddy Passes that allow two friends to play with you for free for up to two weeks. With so many ways to check out Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft is now focusing on preparing players for the challenge ahead, and have dropped a ten minute gameplay video that can be seen below and teaches viewers about the different types of alien threats known as the Archaeans and how to gain the upper hand during missions.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Rainbow Six Extraction have crossplay and cross-progression?

The latest entry in the expansive Tom Clancy gaming universe is Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative reimagining of the popular Rainbow Six Siege title that pits the game’s unique operators against a dangerous and evolving alien enemy. Players will have access to 18 different operators, with the ability to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy