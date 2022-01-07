Rainbow Six Extraction Gets Lore Trailer and Anti-Archæans Guide

As the release of Horizon Forbidden West inches ever closer, Sony and Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer, this time focusing on some of the places you’ll explore and tribes you’ll encounter. We’ve already heard a bit about Forbidden West’s tribes, and how each will have it’s own “personality” and history, but this trailer provides a better look at the Carja, Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth. We also get some new teases about the enemies you’ll face, including the Tenakth rebels who apparently follow a female leader named Regella, and an even more powerful faction from “past the shore” who are “searching for secrets on the very edge of the West”. Hmmm! Sure sounds like the latter are going to be important to the plot. But hey, enough of my prattling on, check out the latest Horizon Forbidden West trailer, below.

