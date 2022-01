Kelby Collins is one of the most sought-after defensive linemen in the 2023 class, with offers from close to 30 schools. The 6-foot-5. 250-pound player out of Gardendale, Alabama, picked up an offer from Clemson back on June 1, the first day the Tigers offered prospects in the 2023 class. Collins told All Clemson at the time of the offer that one of the biggest things that attracted him to the Tigers was the stability of the coaching staff.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO