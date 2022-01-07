ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

By MATTHEW LEE, LORNE COOK - Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and NATO on Friday roundly rejected Russian demands that...

Russia warns it will end this week's crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a 'worsening security situation' if the US and NATO do not 'show flexibility'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
US Issues Stark Warning To Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine.
On Ukraine's frontline, little hope for Russia-US diplomacy

On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
Kremlin: Russia-US talks inspire no significant optimism

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Tuesday it saw “no significant reason for optimism” after the highly anticipated Russia-U.S. talks over Ukraine and other security issues. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and his delegation arrived under Swiss police escort at the U.S. diplomatic mission for face-to-face talks with Wendy Sherman, the U.S. deputy secretary of state, and her team. The meeting is part of “Strategic Security Dialogue” talks launched by Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin during a June summit in the Swiss...
For China and Russia, it's the old rule of realism

When Russian President Vladimir Putin deploys 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border or China’s Xi Jinping orders dozens of Chinese fighter and bomber aircraft to swoop through Taiwan’s air defense zone, officials, analysts, and commentators scramble to devise a reason for their decisions. Why, we ask, are Putin...
Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
Biden offers carrots, threatens sticks with Russia over Ukraine

The Biden administration is presenting Russia with a combination of carrots and sticks as it approaches discussions with Moscow over threats to invade Ukraine. Senior U.S. officials say the administration is open to discussions with Russia on curtailing possible future deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe if it’s willing to back off on Ukraine.
NATO wary of Russian security demands ahead of next week's talks

BRUSSELS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - NATO foreign ministers said on Friday they remained united against any possible Russian military action in Ukraine and signalled that many security demands made by the Kremlin were unacceptable. The 30 ministers held a video call ahead of U.S.-Russia negotiations in Geneva on Monday, which...
Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
