Stillwater, OK

How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpWEv_0dfjqjBv00

No. 14 Texas is looking to continue its hot start to conference play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

The Longhorns are coming off double-digit wins over West Virginia and Kansas State while the Cowboys look to bounce back after a home loss to No. 6 Kansas.

The last time Texas and Oklahoma State faced off was in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Tournament Championship in Kansas City. Texas was able to defeat Cade Cunningham and the Cowboys 91-86.

Both teams have faced significant turnover since then. Texas has brought in Chris Beard and seven transfers in an effort to rebuild the roster. The Pokes are still looking for someone to step up in place of last year’s No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham.

Here is how to tune in for Saturday’s game:

When: Saturday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena (Stillwater, Oklahoma)

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

