ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

Firehouse Subs owner makes a ‘death wish’ to a customer on video

By Allison Polk, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eby1w_0dfjqdtZ00

OZARK, Ala. ( WDHN ) — It was a normal day for Cinnamon Clarke and her husband when they decided to share a sandwich from the Firehouse Subs in Ozark, Alabama. However, when she got her meal, she noticed something wasn’t quite right.

“I opened up the sub and I noticed on my half that most of my meat wasn’t on there,” Clarke said. “At least it looks like it wasn’t on there.”

Once Clarke saw that her sandwich was not made properly, she called the store and they told her to come by so they could remake her order. She said when she arrived, the owner refused to give her another sandwich.

Second person arrested in murder of Pansey man

After some arguing, Clarke pulled out her camera to record her encounter with the owner, and what she caught on video shocked her.

“When I talk to God tonight, I’m going to see if he can come to your house and take you,” the Firehouse Subs owner said.

“It’s really sad that someone would use Jesus’s name in vain, Christ’s name in vain, and wish death on somebody,” Clarke said. “It was just a fancy way, a nice way of saying, ‘I’m going to pray that you die tonight.'”

Clarke and her husband say they have been loyal customers to Firehouse Subs. They told WDHN they eat there about once a week.

“We come here every day and spend money here, and this is how we are getting treated,” Clarke said.

Texas 2-year-old accidentally shoots mom, 1-year-old in Walmart parking lot, police say

The Firehouse Subs corporate office in Jacksonville, Florida, issued a statement, saying, “Our guests’ experience is a top priority at Firehouse Subs and we’re saddened to say that this guest was not treated with the heartfelt service we expect at one of our restaurants. The behavior of the franchise owner at this location is not acceptable to us and is being addressed internally. We regret that anyone felt unsafe. We have reached out directly to the guest as well.”

WDHN has received no response from the owner after multiple attempts to contact him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ozark, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Ozark, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Wish#Murder#Second Person#Wdhn#The Firehouse Subs
WWLP

Cheektowaga Starbucks becomes second location in country to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second Buffalo-area Starbucks location has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday. The location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the second Starbucks store in America to form a union, joining the Elmwood Village location that made history by voting to unionize in early December. The Genesee Street location […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WWLP

The Missing: Sanitation worker takes COVID test, then disappears from hospital

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A sanitation worker with cancer and diabetes disappeared Wednesday after a local hospital checked him for COVID, according to his daughter, who is frantically looking for him. Santiago Cordero, known as “Pepe,” is 62 years old. He’s a father of two and grandfather of six. Cordero’s daughter, Rebecca Lord, said her […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy