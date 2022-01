Despite having a month off from competition, the Pearl River women’s basketball team shook off any rust that it might have had, defeating Meridian 59-49 Monday night. “I know I’ve said this before, but one of the toughest things to do in college athletics is to go on the road and win in a hostile environment,” Pearl River head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “Today was our first game in exactly one month, so the goal was to be 1-0 in our first game of 2022, and we did that. I’m really proud of the girls.”

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO