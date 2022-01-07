ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup.The move suggests Sudan's political deadlock and relentless street protests are likely to continue, with at least 60 people killed since the military takeover. The U.N. offer Saturday came a week after embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing a failure to reach compromise between the generals and the pro-democracy movement.The Oct. 25 coup scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition, over two years after a popular uprising forced the military...
WORLD
BBC

Tigray conflict: Ethiopia frees rebel leaders in Christmas amnesty

Ethiopia's government says it will free several prominent opposition figures as the country marks Orthodox Christmas. Speaking on Friday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the government was making the move in a bid to achieve national reconciliation and to promote "unity". Leaders of the rebel Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF)...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

Release of detainees a ‘significant confidence-building step’ in Ethiopia: UN chief

The Ethiopian Government on Friday freed several high-profile political detainees, a move UN Secretary-General António Guterres hailed as a “significant confidence-building step”. Some leaders from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been battling government forces in the north for more than a year, were among...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
AFP

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

The Ethiopian government announced Friday it was pardoning a number of high-profile political prisoners, including members of the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in a bid to promote "national dialogue". The surprise move comes amid a lull in the brutal 14-month conflict in northern Ethiopia after a dramatic shift in battlefield fortunes at the end of last year saw government forces retake a string of key towns and the TPLF retreat to its stronghold in Tigray. "The key to lasting unity is dialogue. Ethiopia will make any sacrifices to this end," the government communications service said in a statement announcing the amnesty. "Its purpose is to pave the way for a lasting solution to Ethiopia's problems in a peaceful, non-violent way... especially with the aim of making the all-inclusive national dialogue a success."
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Frees Opposition Leaders From Prison, Announces Political Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia has freed several opposition leaders from prison, the state broadcaster reported on Friday, as the government said it would begin dialogue with political opponents after 14 months of war when thousands of people have been arrested. The move to free leaders from several ethnic groups...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainees#Amnesty#Kenya#Ap
The Independent

Egyptian rights group closes, cites government persecution

One of Egypt’s last independent human rights organizations has closed down, a statement by the group said Monday, citing government persecution. Egypt’s government has engaged in a widespread crackdown on dissent for years that has stifled many of the country’s civil society groups and jailed thousands.The Arabic Network for Human Rights Information, an Egyptian organization, was founded in 2004 by a team of lawyers and activists. It documented violations against citizens, journalists and political prisoners in Egypt and the region. It also followed the increasing government intimidation and targeting of human rights workers and others.But laws that made many...
ADVOCACY
AFP

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election. Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said. Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said. "Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arab Gulf foreign ministers head to Beijing for meetings

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf states are visiting Beijing for meetings with officials from the world’s second largest economy, a leading consumer of oil and source of foreign investment. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday gave no details of the agendas for the visits, but said they were expected to “deepen relations between the two sides.” The meetings running through Friday will include the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, along with the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council. China and the U.S. are increasingly jockeying for influence in the Middle...
POLITICS
AFP

UN announces talks to help resolve Sudan's political crisis

The United Nations will launch talks to help Sudan resolve its escalating political crisis triggered by last year's military coup, the UN envoy said Monday, earning a mixed response. "It is time to end the violence and enter into a comprehensive consultative process," said UN special representative Volker Perthes, vowing at a press conference to facilitate "indirect talks" between all sides. His comments came a day after Sudanese security forces again fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters, leaving two demonstrators dead including one who died Monday morning from wounds to the head. Perthes said consultations would be held with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups. But he stressed that "the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution".
WORLD
AFP

Taliban minister meets son of 'Lion of Panjshir' in Iran

The Taliban's foreign minister said Monday he held talks in Iran on the weekend with Ahmad Massoud, son of the late legendary Afghan resistance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, and guaranteed his security if he returned home. His son has since picked up the mantle, and there have been reports of him organising a resistance with other exiled Afghan leaders.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UN launches record $5 billion aid appeal for crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations has made a record $5 billion (£3.7 million) aid appeal to help Afghanistan and millions of Afghans sheltering abroad, calling the funds an "essential stop gap" to ensure the country’s future after the Taliban’s seizure of power last August.The UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of Afghanistan’s GDP, is the largest ever sought for one nation and triple the figure it received in 2021 when the US-backed government collapsed. About $4.4 billion is needed within Afghanistan to help 22 million people, while a further...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy