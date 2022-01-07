US, NATO rule out halt to expansion, reject Russian demands

The Defence Secretary said Allies must “prepare for the worst” in crunch diplomatic talks with Russia as he vowed that Britain would “stand up to bullies” amid fears of an invasion into Ukraine Ben Wallace speaking at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, said distance should “not deter Britain” from seeking to “defend those who cannot defend themselves” as the West confronts Russia over its “aggression” towards its neighbour.On Monday, there appeared to be no progress during high-stakes talks in Geneva between US and Russian diplomats as the pair locked horns over Ukraine and...
For the past several months, Ukraine and its western partners have been watching Russia methodically build up a powerful force of over 100,000 soldiers on their shared border. While he claims not to intend an invasion, President Vladimir Putin has several objectives . He wants to appear strong and decisive to his domestic base; divide the U.S. and NATO over the response to a potential strike; impress his allies, especially President Xi Jinping of China; prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and the E.U., tying them Russia’s sphere of influence; and make the Biden administration appear weak and indecisive in the run-up to the 2021 midterms—especially after the U.S. failed to support former ally Afghanistan .
The United States and five allies urged North Korea on Monday to abandon its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile programs and called on the U.N. Security Council to oppose Pyongyang’s “ongoing, destabilizing and unlawful actions,” including missile launches.The six countries issued a statement ahead of the council’s closed consultations on the North’s Jan. 5 launch of what Pyongyang characterized as a hypersonic missile and South Korea said was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The meeting concluded before South Korea reported Monday night that North Korea had fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.The U.N.’s most powerful...
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week's talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show 'flexibility'. Ryabkov and his delegation arrived in Geneva earlier this morning under Swiss police escort for...
KYIV, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's SBU security service said on Monday it had detained a Russian military intelligence agent who was planning attacks on the country's largest Black Sea port of Odessa. "(His) main task was to shake up the political situation in the Odessa region through sabotage and...
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Monday that she offered to make reciprocal moves with Russia on missiles and exercises to de-escalate tensions but renewed warnings of major costs if Moscow invaded Ukraine.
After more than seven hours of talks in Geneva with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Sherman said the United States was ready to meet again, but that Russia had not offered assurances that it will pull back troops amassed near Ukraine.
Sherman told reporters she had offered "a number of ideas where our two countries could take reciprocal action that would be in our security interest and improve strategic stability."
She declined to give full details but said the United States made proposals on missile placement and said it was "open to discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe" along the lines of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, from which former president Donald Trump withdrew.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a hardline stance against Russia ahead of talks in Geneva by declaring the nation needed to choose between "dialogue" and "confrontation." Russia has faced allegations of provocation after satellite images released Nov. 8 showed roughly 90,000 troops at Ukraine’s border. That number fluctuated...
The United States and European Union broadened pressure on Nicaragua Monday with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega began a fourth term as president following a widely-criticized election.
Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors -- were among seven individuals on the EU's list targeting those held responsible for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said.
Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it said.
"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," it said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday reiterated that Russia would face “massive consequences” if it invaded Ukraine again and said this week’s negotiations will test whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to resolve the crisis diplomatically. U.S. and Russian delegations will meet for talks in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued new, forceful warnings to Russia on penalties it may face if it goes ahead with threats to invade Ukraine. U.S. officials raised the possibility of incremental shifts in decisions about America’s future strategic posture in Europe. But they also said Russia would be hit with debilitating sanctions should it intervene in Ukraine.
On the frontlines of eastern Ukraine where Kyiv's army has been fighting a prolonged war with pro-Kremlin separatists, Ukrainian soldiers are doubtful that upcoming Russia-US talks will bring forward change. He vowed the upcoming talks would focus on Moscow's "aggression toward Ukraine".
The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
"It's very hard to see that happening when there’s an ongoing escalation when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine with 100,000 troops near its borders, the possibility of doubling that on very short order," Blinken said on ABC's “This Week.”
