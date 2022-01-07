Hunter Echols on why he left USC for Arizona: 'I feel like this team can do big things'

USC linebacker Hunter Echols, left, committed to the UA as a graduate transfer. He'll play under new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, a former Trojans assistant coach. Ashley Landis, Associated Press 2020

When Hunter Echols joins the Arizona Wildcats in the spring, the newest addition to the UA defense may have some Western gear on him.

“Get your cowboy boots and your cowboy hat, because we’re coming to Tucson! Yeah, baby!” Echols said in an Instagram video moments after committing to Arizona as a graduate transfer Monday afternoon.

The former USC edge rusher comes to Tucson with loads of experience. In four seasons with the Trojans, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. Three of those seasons were under the direction of newly hired UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who was a linebackers coach at USC from 2016-19.

Echols is one of three defensive players Jedd Fisch and his staff have nabbed so far in the transfer portal. Former UCLA safety DJ Warnell and ex-Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon are the others. The Wildcats also have a commitment from former UTEP star wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

The Los Angeles native joined “Spears and Ali” on ESPN Tucson to talk about why he committed to the Wildcats, his connection to the coaching staff and what he brings to the UA defense:

Why did you commit to Arizona?

A: “It just felt like home to me. I visited there before and I just wanted to stay close to my family, so they can see me in my final year. That had a major impact on my decision, so being able to do it one more time in front of my family and playing in the conference like the Pac-12 is a big blessing, and I couldn’t turn it down. … There was a lot of great talent on Arizona when I played against them this past season, and I feel like this team can do big things.”

How much did familiarity with Nansen play into your recruitment?

A: “Me and Coach Nansen, we’re very familiar because he was my coach at USC while I was there. He was there for three years and I have a very good relationship with Coach Nansen. Coach Fisch, he’s awesome, I talk to him on the phone and I just felt comfortable going to Arizona and making it home.”

Why is Nansen a coach you want to play for?

A: “He’s a competitor, he strives to be the best, he preaches good things and he wants to you to be a good person on and off the field. He’s also a guy that’s going to crack jokes with you, make it loose sometimes. But he’s always competing at a high level and that’s what he always preaches. He has guys in the NFL now that I look up to, like Uchenna Nwosu and Porter Gustin, two big-time edge rushers for USC over the last couple years. And I just respect what Coach Nansen is doing.”

Who do you model your skillset after?

A: “I try to emulate my game after (Steelers star) TJ Watt. I think he’s a very excellent player and very humble as well, and that’s something I want to be. I want to ball but I want to let the play do the talking. … I can be that hybrid outside linebacker who can drop into coverage but also come down and play the run. I’ll feel real comfortable doing that at Arizona.”

You visited the UA as a high schooler; what do you remember about the visit?

A: “Well, one of my best friends, who went with me to USC, was committed to Arizona; his name is Greg Johnson. I took a visit because he was going out there — my coach actually took me. I experienced the campus and I just remember the field being really nice. When we went up there a couple times to play, I remember liking the field and the stadium. I like the atmosphere and I really loved the football program. I thought it was very unique and I loved every moment of the visit.”

What was the pitch from the Arizona coaches to you that ultimately brought you to the UA?

A: “If you’re a competitor, you want to go somewhere like Arizona, where you can turn it around and get things going in the right direction. Even for guys like me, who have one year left, having an opportunity to come into a program and change the culture, change the mindset and push it towards excellence and beyond what they’re striving for, I think it’s a great opportunity. That’s what they were preaching to us: ‘If you’re a competitor, you want to come to a place like Arizona.’ I’m a competitor, so here I am.”

Are you familiar with any of the personnel at the UA?

A: “I’ve reached out to a couple guys on the team. I have some good relationships with people, even the ones who are leaving. I know a lot of people who were on the team last year, like (safety) Rhedi Short, we went to high school (together) … and he pretty much told me everything I need to know about Arizona.”

How would you describe yourself to Arizona fans?

A: “I’m a player that’s going to bring a lot of energy to the field, loves to compete and I play hard for my teammates. I’m just looking forward to having a great year at Arizona and getting things going in the right direction, winning and playing in big games.”