ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Hunter Echols on why he left USC for Arizona: 'I feel like this team can do big things'

By Justin Spears Arizona Daily Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pD8v_0dfjpryI00
USC linebacker Hunter Echols, left, committed to the UA as a graduate transfer. He'll play under new defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, a former Trojans assistant coach. Ashley Landis, Associated Press 2020

When Hunter Echols joins the Arizona Wildcats in the spring, the newest addition to the UA defense may have some Western gear on him.

“Get your cowboy boots and your cowboy hat, because we’re coming to Tucson! Yeah, baby!” Echols said in an Instagram video moments after committing to Arizona as a graduate transfer Monday afternoon.

The former USC edge rusher comes to Tucson with loads of experience. In four seasons with the Trojans, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. Three of those seasons were under the direction of newly hired UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who was a linebackers coach at USC from 2016-19.

Echols is one of three defensive players Jedd Fisch and his staff have nabbed so far in the transfer portal. Former UCLA safety DJ Warnell and ex-Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon are the others. The Wildcats also have a commitment from former UTEP star wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

The Los Angeles native joined “Spears and Ali” on ESPN Tucson to talk about why he committed to the Wildcats, his connection to the coaching staff and what he brings to the UA defense:

Why did you commit to Arizona?

A: “It just felt like home to me. I visited there before and I just wanted to stay close to my family, so they can see me in my final year. That had a major impact on my decision, so being able to do it one more time in front of my family and playing in the conference like the Pac-12 is a big blessing, and I couldn’t turn it down. … There was a lot of great talent on Arizona when I played against them this past season, and I feel like this team can do big things.”

How much did familiarity with Nansen play into your recruitment?

A: “Me and Coach Nansen, we’re very familiar because he was my coach at USC while I was there. He was there for three years and I have a very good relationship with Coach Nansen. Coach Fisch, he’s awesome, I talk to him on the phone and I just felt comfortable going to Arizona and making it home.”

Why is Nansen a coach you want to play for?

A: “He’s a competitor, he strives to be the best, he preaches good things and he wants to you to be a good person on and off the field. He’s also a guy that’s going to crack jokes with you, make it loose sometimes. But he’s always competing at a high level and that’s what he always preaches. He has guys in the NFL now that I look up to, like Uchenna Nwosu and Porter Gustin, two big-time edge rushers for USC over the last couple years. And I just respect what Coach Nansen is doing.”

Who do you model your skillset after?

A: “I try to emulate my game after (Steelers star) TJ Watt. I think he’s a very excellent player and very humble as well, and that’s something I want to be. I want to ball but I want to let the play do the talking. … I can be that hybrid outside linebacker who can drop into coverage but also come down and play the run. I’ll feel real comfortable doing that at Arizona.”

You visited the UA as a high schooler; what do you remember about the visit?

A: “Well, one of my best friends, who went with me to USC, was committed to Arizona; his name is Greg Johnson. I took a visit because he was going out there — my coach actually took me. I experienced the campus and I just remember the field being really nice. When we went up there a couple times to play, I remember liking the field and the stadium. I like the atmosphere and I really loved the football program. I thought it was very unique and I loved every moment of the visit.”

What was the pitch from the Arizona coaches to you that ultimately brought you to the UA?

A: “If you’re a competitor, you want to go somewhere like Arizona, where you can turn it around and get things going in the right direction. Even for guys like me, who have one year left, having an opportunity to come into a program and change the culture, change the mindset and push it towards excellence and beyond what they’re striving for, I think it’s a great opportunity. That’s what they were preaching to us: ‘If you’re a competitor, you want to come to a place like Arizona.’ I’m a competitor, so here I am.”

Are you familiar with any of the personnel at the UA?

A: “I’ve reached out to a couple guys on the team. I have some good relationships with people, even the ones who are leaving. I know a lot of people who were on the team last year, like (safety) Rhedi Short, we went to high school (together) … and he pretty much told me everything I need to know about Arizona.”

How would you describe yourself to Arizona fans?

A: “I’m a player that’s going to bring a lot of energy to the field, loves to compete and I play hard for my teammates. I’m just looking forward to having a great year at Arizona and getting things going in the right direction, winning and playing in big games.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
The Exponent

Husker outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announces he'll return to program for fifth season

Caleb Tannor is coming back for a fifth season on Nebraska's football team. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker announced his decision Monday via social media. A native of Stone Ridge, Georgia, Tannor in 2021 started every game and recorded a career-high 33 tackles, including three in a season-ending loss to Iowa. He made two sacks this season and has 7 1/2 for his career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Arizona Wildcats#American Football#Ua#Instagram#Utep#Espn#Pac 12
The Exponent

Former Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers commits to Montana State

Montana State has added a Football Bowl Subdivision transfer quarterback who is very familiar with MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Former Wyoming QB Sean Chambers announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Twitter Sunday, one day after they lost to North Dakota State 38-10 in the Football Championship Subdivision title game. The only MSU coach Chambers tagged in his tweet was Vigen, who was Wyoming's offensive coordinator from 2014-2020.
LARAMIE, WY
The Exponent

Recruiting reset: Nebraska's transfer-heavy 2022 class so far and what's left to do (quite a bit, actually)

That Nebraska is entering the January recruiting period with 22 scholarship players in its 2022 class in and of itself is actually pretty typical. The complexion of the group — 13 high school players, one junior college transfer and already eight Division I transfers — is not. Instead, it's reflective of the changing landscape of college football, the transfer portal and the pressure on head coach Scott Frost to win in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Tigers land transfer CB from A&M

The Missouri football team will add transfer cornerback Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M, PowerMizzou.com reported Sunday after confirming a tweet by AggiesToday.com. Norwood is the fourth scholarship player to commit to MU via the portal since the end of the regular season and the second defensive back. The Tigers earlier landed safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson along with defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan from Oklahoma State and center Bence Polgar from Buffalo. They've also added DII rushing leader Cody Schrader from Truman State as a preferred walk-on.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Alabama football: Jameson Williams and the art of the little league jet sweep

INDIANAPOLIS — A flash of neon green on the opposite side of the field signaled to Arvell Ferguson that his job was done. He had wondered to himself moments earlier as coach Cory Patterson called the play, “How is he going to get the handoff with a cast?” Now Ferguson could only shake his head at his naivete: Of course, all Jameson Williams needed was one arm and two legs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fans, former players descend on Frisco to support Montana State football

FRISCO, Texas — About two years after graduating from Montana State, Morgan Harris started his own company. Based in his home state of Washington, Mercurys Coffee Co. celebrated 23 years of business in December. Over the years, travel expenses and myriad large purchases for the coffee chain have gone on an Alaska Airlines credit card, resulting in the accumulation of 4 million airline miles.
FRISCO, TX
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy