Soccer-Goal ‘scored’ by deceased player in coffin delights fans

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) – A dead Chilean footballer is being celebrated the world over after his former team mates arranged for him to score a goal from his coffin as a farewell tribute to his striking prowess. Jaime Escandar died in the final days of 2021 but his friends...

