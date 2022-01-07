Soccer-Goal ‘scored’ by deceased player in coffin delights fans

The FA Cup third round took centre stage on Saturday on an afternoon defined by drama and upsets. Earlier in the day, League One side Cambridge stunning Newcastle 1-0 to advance to the fourth round. National League side Boreham Wood overcame AFC Wimbledon and Kidderminster came from behind to defeat Reading. Huddersfield took a Premier League scalp in the shape of Burnley, who struggled without Sean Dyche on the touchline, while Michael Olise ensured Crystal Palace avoided that same fate with a fine second-half display after the Eagles had fallen behind against local rivals Millwall. In the evening matches, Chelsea cruised past Chesterfield 5-1 but there was theatrics elsewhere as both Everton and Southampton narrowly escaped extra-time upsets. Relive all the action from the FA Cup third round below:

