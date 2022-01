The Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season has not gone as planned and the team is sitting dead last in the Pacific division. Management is expected to evaluate some of their pending free agents and the expectation is that the Kraken will be very active on the trade market before the Mar.21 deadline. Insert the Pittsburgh Penguins. While it’s unlikely anything major materializes via trade out of Pittsburgh, they are expected to try and add some depth before the postseason begins.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO