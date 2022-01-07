San Diego Is Having Its Coldest Winter In Years

Photo: Getty Images

San Diego is currently experiencing its longest run of sub-70 degree weather in six years, reports FOX5 .

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the city reached its 37th consecutive day without reaching 70 degrees on Wednesday, January 5. Thursday's high was 56 degrees and Friday, January 7, is expected to stay well under 70 degrees as well.

This is the longest San Diego has stayed that cool since 2015-2016. According to FOX5 , the city remained sub-70 for 38 days between December 10 and January 16.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the sub-70 streak is likely to last at least through Monday, January 10.

While this occurrence is newsworthy, it's not history-making, according to FOX5 .

NWS' Samantha Connolly told the Union-Tribune that San Diego had a 109-day streak of sub-70 temperatures from December 1877 to March 1878.