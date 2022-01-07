ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Is Having Its Coldest Winter In Years

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1601yT_0dfjodXT00
Photo: Getty Images

San Diego is currently experiencing its longest run of sub-70 degree weather in six years, reports FOX5 .

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune , the city reached its 37th consecutive day without reaching 70 degrees on Wednesday, January 5. Thursday's high was 56 degrees and Friday, January 7, is expected to stay well under 70 degrees as well.

This is the longest San Diego has stayed that cool since 2015-2016. According to FOX5 , the city remained sub-70 for 38 days between December 10 and January 16.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the sub-70 streak is likely to last at least through Monday, January 10.

While this occurrence is newsworthy, it's not history-making, according to FOX5 .

NWS' Samantha Connolly told the Union-Tribune that San Diego had a 109-day streak of sub-70 temperatures from December 1877 to March 1878.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images San Diego#The Union Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
3K+
Followers
925
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy