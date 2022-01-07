ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man poops on child’s picnic table then steals her scooter on Christmas Eve

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQfV4_0dfjoatI00

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) – A family woke up to a disturbing surprise on Christmas morning: feces scattered on their child’s picnic table and her scooter gone.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that she saw what happened after watching their Ring surveillance video.

“My girls were laying in bed, way past bedtime, waiting to hear Santa and his reindeer land on the roof. My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to have been the reindeer that pooped outside,” shared the mother. “I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up.”

Colorado mom delivers baby during Marshall Fire evacuation

In the video, the man is seen walking up to the family’s porch, looking around, and then dropping his pants to defecate on the picnic table. The man moves around a few times before pulling up his pants, looking around, and walking away with the scooter.

“Someone has to recognize him and I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again,” shared the mother.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Morning#Scooter#Picnic Table#Kdvr
WWLP

The Missing: Sanitation worker takes COVID test, then disappears from hospital

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A sanitation worker with cancer and diabetes disappeared Wednesday after a local hospital checked him for COVID, according to his daughter, who is frantically looking for him. Santiago Cordero, known as “Pepe,” is 62 years old. He’s a father of two and grandfather of six. Cordero’s daughter, Rebecca Lord, said her […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy