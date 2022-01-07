ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Dispatch: Democrats shift focus to voting rights

By Katie Akin
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
It’s the first week of 2022 and national politics are off to a (relatively) quiet start. Iowa’s D.C. delegation reflected on the events on Jan. 6, 2021 and everything that’s happened since. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in D.C. shifted their focus from the spending bill to other priorities.

Senate turns attention to voting rights, filibuster

Congress ended 2021 in a stalemate. The “Build Back Better” Act, a $1.75 trillion bill spending bill over the next 10 years, passed the House, but faced opposition from a few Senate moderates.

Lawmakers returned for the new year and put the spending bill on the back burner, instead turning focus to voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms. But that presents its own challenges: Democrats would likely need to change the filibuster to get any legislation to the finish line.

Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in D.C., told reporters Wednesday that Build Back Better was “alive and well,” despite the pause.

“Unless we get the voting rights bills passed, we’re going to see gerrymandering and voting suppression tactics influence this next election,” Axne said.

Who gets the money from the infrastructure bill?

Axne met with over a dozen Iowa mayors and local leaders Wednesday to discuss federal infrastructure money. She highlighted new funding available for broadband, road repairs, public transportation, climate and cybersecurity.

Axne encouraged the local leaders to reach out to state agencies, like the Department of Transportation, and ask for the federal funding coming to the state. About $5 billion will be available for Iowa projects.

“That’s your responsibility,” she told a room of masked officials. “You have to go after the funding to get it.”

Officials raised concerns that smaller towns or newer cities without “legacy problems” may have difficulties accessing the federal dollars, especially in competition with larger municipalities.

“We don’t have the resources to go after the grants and compete against some of the other towns,” said Stephanie Herbold, city clerk for Runnells.

Runnells, a 500-person town on the outskirts of the Des Moines metro, needs to renovate its wastewater plant, city officials told Axne. The upgrades cost $5 million – a big ask for the small town.

“I know there’s big problems across the state, but I’m here to point out my big problem,” Herbold said.

Axne acknowledged the challenge and promised to sit down with leaders of small communities to help out, and Axne’s staff promoted webinars about the funding stream. She also praised larger towns for collaborating on projects that could benefit the whole area.

Grassley: Beef producers are ‘getting screwed by the packers’

Sen. Chuck Grassley reiterated his support for smaller, independent beef producers this week on the heels of a White House plan to boost competition in the meatpacking industry.

“The president is right that something needs to be done when it comes to packers,” Grassley said Wednesday. “We need to get a fair market for independent cattle producers.”

He said four companies purchase about 85% of the nation’s cattle and suspects some of their actions might run afoul of anticompetition regulations to the detriment of beef producers.

Grassley and three other senators — Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon — announced their Cattle Market Price Discovery and Transparency bill in November. It would establish regional mandatory minimum prices for cattle based on average trade and require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to maintain a public library of marketing contracts between cattle producers and packers, among other requirements.

“The independent producers and the consumer are getting screwed by the packers,” Grassley said.

Supreme Court hears vaccine mandate arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday on federal vaccine mandates for employees at large companies and health care facilities. The New York Times reported justices seemed split along partisan lines, with the conservative majority skeptical that the mandates were legal.

Republican leaders in Iowa said this week they are waiting for court decisions on employer mandates before taking the next step legislatively.

“We already acted, like we said, and made sure we addressed as much as we could when it came to the exemptions,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said. “But I also think that the Legislature shouldn’t try to get in front and complicate these court cases.”

A legislative holiday card

Iowa’s delegation ended the year with roundups of their legislative successes in 2021. Here’s what they highlighted:

Sen. Joni Ernst recalled her campaign to build a War on Terrorism memorial on the national mall and ongoing efforts to support veterans and farmers. She promised to “continue fighting tooth and nail for our values and to deliver for Iowa.”

Grassley released a 40-page review of his 2021 work online . In his first “Capitol Hill Report” of the new year, Grassley promised to continue pushing for lower drug prices, fair cattle prices and criminal justice reform in 2022. “My job is to work hard for Iowans, and I’ve got a lot to do for Iowans in 2022,” he said.

Axne pointed to Democratic wins in 2021, like COVID-19 relief legislation and the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and over $100 million in grant funding funneled to the 3rd District. “I’m so thankful for everyone I met this year… Those interactions help me do my job better,” she said.

Rep. Randy Feenstra touted his bipartisan bills on derecho aid, STEM funding and research on efficient farming practices. “While passing legislation as a member of the minority party can be challenging, I am pleased with the results we were able to deliver in 2021,” he said.

Rep. Ashley Hinson also focused on bipartisan bills signed into law, including the Sergeant Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act. All members of Iowa’s delegation worked on this law, named for an Iowa veteran who was denied care. The law will increase mental health care access for rural veterans. “We’re just getting started–I can’t wait to see what next year has in store,” Hinson said.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks recalled her travels around the 2nd District (the boundaries of which changed this year). “I have been fortunate to meet with farmers, students, entrepreneurs, health care workers, teachers, working parents, veterans, and so many more amazing Iowans about what I can do to make their lives easier,” she said.

— Jared Strong contributed to this article.

The post D.C. Dispatch: Democrats shift focus to voting rights appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert

By Ken Hughes Now that a full year has passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, the 2020 election and the republic, it’s evident that the attack never really ended. Instead, it spread out to other, less visible, more vulnerable targets. Donald Trump had hoped to reverse his election loss in a […] The post How democracy gets eroded – lessons from a Nixon expert appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Urbandale poised to vote on water regionalization

The three-member board that oversees the Urbandale Water Utility is set to vote Wednesday on whether to explore its membership of a regional water utility for the Des Moines metro area. The proposal to jointly govern water production has brewed for years but has renewed urgency as the utilities in Des Moines and West Des […] The post Urbandale poised to vote on water regionalization appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

One year later: Iowa delegation reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection, violence

One year after insurrectionists swarmed the U.S. Capitol, members of Iowa’s D.C. delegation thanked Capitol police officers and condemned the violent participants in the riot. Rep. Cindy Axne began a Wednesday event with a moment of silence for Capitol police officers who were injured or killed on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of people attempted […] The post One year later: Iowa delegation reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection, violence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Remarks by President Joe Biden on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the Capitol attack

Here are the full remarks made by President Joe Biden in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the Capitol attack: Madam Vice President, my fellow Americans: To state the obvious, one year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked — simply attacked.  The will of the people […] The post Remarks by President Joe Biden on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the Capitol attack appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Tax cuts, workforce shortage and parent choice to drive 2022 legislative session

Lawmakers return to Des Moines on Monday for the 2022 legislative session, and Republicans – who hold the House, Senate and the governor’s office – have their to-do list in order. GOP leadership on Tuesday highlighted solving workforce shortages, cutting income taxes and prioritizing parents in education as major goals for the upcoming session. “We […] The post Tax cuts, workforce shortage and parent choice to drive 2022 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s what’s happening in D.C. on the Jan. 6 anniversary

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech Thursday in the heart of the U.S. Capitol to mark the first anniversary of the insurrection there. One year ago, former President Donald Trump encouraged a mob of his supporters to march to the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the electoral votes […] The post Here’s what’s happening in D.C. on the Jan. 6 anniversary appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrat Ras Smith withdraws from 2022 governor race

Rep. Ras Smith has suspended his campaign for Iowa governor. The Waterloo Democrat announced Wednesday that his seven-month campaign had revealed “a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people.” “I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or […] The post Democrat Ras Smith withdraws from 2022 governor race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Proposed bill would prohibit employer vaccine or mask mandates

State Rep. Jon Jacobsen paced, microphone in hand, around a table of anti-mandate organizers, as he unveiled a proposal to prohibit Iowa businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated or wear masks. “I can’t think of a greater civil rights issue than this,” Jacobsen said, comparing mandatory employer vaccinations to “an indentured servant-slash-slave relationship.” If […] The post Proposed bill would prohibit employer vaccine or mask mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden debuts $1 billion meatpacking competition plan

President Joe Biden unveiled plans Monday to allocate $1 billion in federal money to increasing competition in the meatpacking industry.  “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to,” Biden said. “Put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to […] The post Biden debuts $1 billion meatpacking competition plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that the Senate is prepared to debate changes in the filibuster if Republicans continue to block the advancement of voting rights legislation. In a sternly worded letter to other senators, the New York Democrat set a deadline of Jan. 17 for the chamber to consider revising the […] The post Schumer says U.S. Senate to consider changing the filibuster if voting rights stalls appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

 A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Omicron is 50% of Iowa coronavirus cases

About half of recent coronavirus infections in Iowa — which are spiking and have reached new heights in Johnson County, for example — have been caused by the omicron variant, according to State Hygienic Lab analyses. “The surge of delta and omicron cases are stressing our health care system,” said Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for […] The post Omicron is 50% of Iowa coronavirus cases appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
